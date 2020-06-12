/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:46 PM
174 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Agoura Hills, CA
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Village
1 Unit Available
28625 Quaint Street
28625 Quaint Street, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
28625 Quaint Street Available 06/15/20 Truly beautiful, one story, single family home! - Must see, truly beautiful, one story, single family home. Nicely upgraded. Available for occupancy on June 15, 2020.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Morrison Ranch
1 Unit Available
30623 Janlor
30623 Janlor Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1708 sqft
A newly remodeled single-family home with updated kitchen and bathrooms. New marble and hardwood flooring and freshly painted. Spacious backyard with generous orange, lemon and grapefruit trees.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Forest Cove
1 Unit Available
30028 TORREPINES Place
30028 Torrepines Place, Agoura Hills, CA
Great home on a great street well cared for and desires tenants who are like minded! Open flow when entering this great home.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Lake Lindero
1 Unit Available
30658 Lakefront Drive
30658 Lakefront Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1688 sqft
FANTASTIC VIEW! INCREDIBLE LAKE AND MOUNTAIN VIEW ** RARE TO FIND OPPORTUNITY TO ENJOY THE SOCAL SUNSET AND LAKEFRONT** BEAUTIFUL AND LARGE HOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Lake Lindero
1 Unit Available
5414 Lake Crest Drive
5414 Lake Crest Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
undefined
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Morrison Ranch
1 Unit Available
5718 Green Meadow Drive
5718 Green Meadow Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
Call Debbie Lucas at 818-497-0776. 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Single story POOL Home in Agoura Hills! Located at the end of a culd-de-sac on one of the most charming streets in Morrison Ranch South Meadows.... this home has it all.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Agoura
1 Unit Available
5241 Colodny Drive
5241 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1740 sqft
Newer Luxury Townhome 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. All upgraded. Gourmet kitchen w/granite counters, maple cabinets, stainless appliances. Master suites, master bath with sep. tub and shower.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Old Agoura
1 Unit Available
27862 Blythedale Road
27862 Blythedale Road, Agoura Hills, CA
One of the finest homes in Old Agoura. Privately gated, single story authentic Spanish is awe-inspiring - beautiful intelligent design and comfort.
Results within 1 mile of Agoura Hills
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
28 Birchwood
28 North Birchwood Avenue, Oak Park, CA
28 Birchwood Available 07/01/20 Oak Park Executive Pool Home - Lovely 5+3 (one bedroom is an office/den) with wood floors, updated kitchen, updated baths, freshly painted, open floor plan in model condition.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4863 La Vella Drive
4863 La Vella Drive, Oak Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1411 sqft
undefined
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
140 Symphony Lane
140 Symphony Lane, Oak Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1611 sqft
CALL Debbie Lucsd at 818-497-0776 for more info. Open and Bright Corner Lot 3 Bed/3 Bath 2 story Home w/a Loft. KITCHEN has Quartz counters & Stainless Steel appliances. Eat-in kitchen space w/fp.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
978 Blue Mountain Circle
978 Blue Mountain Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2372 sqft
Executive Town Home Ideally located in a prime location of Westlake Village. Updated, Spacious Beautiful and Bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Located in a Peaceful Cul-De-Sac. at the Prime, Gated Community in Westlake Village.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
5580 Eagle Point Circle
5580 Eagle Point Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
Remodeled beautiful home in the heart of Westlake Village. Quiet location next to award winning schools and close to shopping and the freeway. The large inviting pool in the back yard adds to the desirability of this home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
342 Oak Hills Drive
342 Oak Hills Drive, Oak Park, CA
Oak Park corner lot home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. One bedroom and a full bath downstairs. This charming home has wood floors throughout. Great family eat it in kitchen with additional space for lounging or TV area.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Saratoga Ranch
1 Unit Available
26902 Calamine Drive
26902 Calamine Drive, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2322 sqft
This move in ready Saratoga Hills corner lot beauty has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and features an open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. A loft configured den overlooks the living room. Two bathrooms with double sinks.
Results within 5 miles of Agoura Hills
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westlake
14 Units Available
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,724
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Malibu Canyon Apartments
52 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
31619 Lobo Canyon Road
31619 Lobo Canyon Road, Los Angeles County, CA
Custom Santa Barbara-style estate like no other! - This rare, exceptional Santa Barbara-style estate nestled in Lobo Canyon is for lease and will take your breath away.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Calabasas Hills
1 Unit Available
24701 Via Del Llano
24701 Vía Del Llano, Calabasas, CA
4 bedroom 2 ½ bath gorgeous remodeled home in prestigious 24 hour guard-gated Calabasas Hills in Calabasas Park. 4th bedroom is also an office with built-ins.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
The Oaks
1 Unit Available
25440 Prado De Las Peras
25440 Prado De Las Peras, Calabasas, CA
Welcome to The Oaks of Calabasas. This beautifully detailed home is located on a lovely cul-de-sac, just a block from the community center.
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
The Oaks
1 Unit Available
25281 Prado Del Grandioso
25281 Prado Del Grandioso, Calabasas, CA
Welcome to the Exclusive Estates at The Oaks in most exclusive community in Calabasas ~French Country Inspired single story home at the very end of a quiet street in The Estates at the Oaks.
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
The Oaks
1 Unit Available
4213 Prado De La Puma
4213 Prado De La Puma, Calabasas, CA
Superb Spanish style view estate in the Castille enclave at the exclusive Oaks of Calabasas. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, spacious family room, downstairs library with custom built in book case, and cozy secondary upstairs den.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lake Sherwood
1 Unit Available
2095 Trentham Road
2095 Trentham Road, Lake Sherwood, CA
The finest real estate realizes the magic that lives in all of us, and that's what this gorgeous estate exudes.
Similar Pages
Agoura Hills 1 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAgoura Hills 3 BedroomsAgoura Hills Accessible ApartmentsAgoura Hills Apartments under $1,800Agoura Hills Apartments under $2,000
Agoura Hills Apartments under $2,200Agoura Hills Apartments with BalconyAgoura Hills Apartments with GarageAgoura Hills Apartments with GymAgoura Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAgoura Hills Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA