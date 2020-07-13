/
apartments with pool
188 Apartments for rent in Hidden Hills, CA with pool
$
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
Studio
$1,499
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,814
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
792 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
1 Unit Available
5650 Penland Road
5650 Penland Road, Hidden Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,981
3815 sqft
Located within the Exclusive Guard-Gated city of Hidden Hills where you will have an incomparable lifestyle of hiking, biking, and horseback riding.
10 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
5100 Calenda Dr
5100 Calenda Drive, Los Angeles, CA
7 Bedrooms
$7,500
3741 sqft
Expansive single story 7 bedroom home, recently remodeled and offering maple hardwood flooring, new mahogany french doors opening onto the covered patio adjacent to the swimming pool.
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
23750 Canzonet Street
23750 Canzonet Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2847 sqft
Highly sought after one level Woodland West home with almost 3,000 square feet. Grand living room and family room with soaring two story ceilings,fireplace and a wall of windows to enjoy the newly updated pool and private backyard.
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
23663 Park Capri
23663 Park Capri, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
774 sqft
Available July 15th this one bed one bath is located in the heart of Calabasas walking distance to the Commons shops and restaurants and access to the lake, pool and spa.
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
5646 Wilhelmina Avenue
5646 Wilhelmina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
2381 sqft
Nestled in one of the most sought after neighborhoods of Woodland hills this spectacular view House .View from every where.. will capture even the most sophisticated buyer at the first sight. This turnkey House . completely remodeled in 2020 .
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
4213 Prado De La Puma
4213 Prado De La Puma, Calabasas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
6405 sqft
Superb Spanish style view estate in the Castille enclave at the exclusive Oaks of Calabasas. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, spacious family room, downstairs library with custom built in book case, and cozy secondary upstairs den.
1 Unit Available
23747 Oakfield Road
23747 Oakfield Road, Los Angeles County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
3658 sqft
INCREDIBLE opportunity to rent the LOWEST PRICED home in the prestigious Hidden Hills.
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
5619 Wilhelmina Avenue
5619 Wilhelmina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3020 sqft
Stunning single story Mid-Century Modern home in Woodland Hills, adjacent to Hidden Hills/Calabasas. Available fully furnished at an increased monthly rate, call for more details.
$
58 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,085
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
$
58 Units Available
Canoga Park
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
25 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,966
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1051 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
$
22 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
12 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,349
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
$
17 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,857
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,928
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
9 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,292
1430 sqft
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, California, the luxury apartments at Summit at Warner Center provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
$
41 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
47 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,530
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
$
49 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1016 sqft
Located a short drive from Route 101 and Chalk Hill Nature Reserve. Modern apartments with patio/balcony, kitchen appliances and laundry facilities. Picturesque community includes a hot tub, a pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
30 Units Available
Malibou Meadows
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1061 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,976
1157 sqft
Bright apartments just north of Highway 101 with hardwood floors and big closets. A green community in Los Angeles where tenants have access to tennis courts, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
17 Units Available
Canoga Park
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short walk from the Los Angeles River and the Hart Street Elementary School, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are beautifully appointed with hardwood floors, carpeting and walk-in closets.
$
21 Units Available
Canoga Park
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,304
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
