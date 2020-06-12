/
3 bedroom apartments
130 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Topanga, CA
Topanga Canyon
1 Unit Available
21741 Planewood Drive
21741 Planewood Drive, Topanga, CA
Professionally Designed & Furnished Pool Home Offers Panoramic City Light Views! Step into the charming courtyard garden that welcomes you to the double oak doors with leaded glass accents.
Topanga Canyon
1 Unit Available
21910 Alta
21910 Alta Drive, Topanga, CA
Lease this Beautiful home or inquire about an option to purchase, home has a separate entrance potential, New Construction Custom w/Panoramic view , 9- 10' high ceilings, over 3000 s.f.
Results within 1 mile of Topanga
Calabasas Hills
1 Unit Available
24701 Via Del Llano
24701 Vía Del Llano, Calabasas, CA
4 bedroom 2 ½ bath gorgeous remodeled home in prestigious 24 hour guard-gated Calabasas Hills in Calabasas Park. 4th bedroom is also an office with built-ins.
Calabasas Highlands
1 Unit Available
23615 Clover Trail
23615 Clover Trail, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1219 sqft
Recently renovated single family 1 story home ready for you and your family. This home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths. The garage has been converted into a separate living space that includes 1 bathroom, refrigerator, oven and window AC.
Greater Mulwood
1 Unit Available
22947 De Kalb Drive
22947 De Kalb Drive, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,150
2207 sqft
Gorgeous updated view home, available June 16th,
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
23036 Cass Avenue
23036 Cass Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
3649 sqft
PRICE REDUCED!! - An unbelievable, South of the Boulevard, suburban home has just become available! Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathroom delight, in the gracious suburbs of Woodland Hills.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
4634 Esparto Street
4634 Esparto Road, Los Angeles, CA
Attention All Woodland Hills Renters & Agents! View! View! View! Wait Till You See This Super Sharp Showplace Home In Perfect Mint Move In Condition! Amazing South Of The Blvd Location! Striking Curb Appeal! Architectural Details Abounds! Beautiful
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
22943 Cass Avenue
22943 Cass Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1848 sqft
Tranquil location in the most sought after neighborhood of Woodland hills - South of the Bulevard Recently updated, this 3BR and 2.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
22674 WATERBURY
22674 Waterbury Street, Los Angeles, CA
Turn key !!! 1-story home! spacious! pool ! newer ! 5-bedroom, 5.
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
17720 Porto Marina Way
17720 Porto Marina Way, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$27,000
3800 sqft
From every room you will see the most commanding ocean views available in the Pacific Palisades. Located just off of PCH, and with a short walk, you can be at a swimmable beach.
Greater Mulwood
1 Unit Available
3402 Stoneridge Court
3402 Stoneridge Court, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2499 sqft
Gorgeous Gated Calabasas home in Mulholland Heights is available for you to call home. This expansive 2500 sq. ft. remodeled home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
21086 Topochico Drive
21086 Topochico Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
3628 sqft
Don't miss this South of the Blvd Spanish Estate just steps away from Woodland Hills Golf course. This home features 3 large bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The master bedroom features a fireplace and private patio.
Greater Mulwood
1 Unit Available
22747 Brandywine Drive
22747 Brandywine Drive, Calabasas, CA
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Greater Mulwood neighborhood of Calabasas, this lease opportunity offers 4 bedroom, 3 bath, in a 2523 SFR on a 15,000 SF lot, and offers a sparkling pool for summer fun and relaxation! Offering BRAND NEW stylish
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
223 Giardino Way
223 Giardino Way, Los Angeles, CA
JUST 5 BLOCKS FROM BEACH! SERENE & TRANQUIL SETTING ON QUIET AND PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC OFF TRAMONTO. LIGHT AND BRIGHT 3+3.75, PLUS DEN/OFFICE OR GUEST'S ROOM. GRANITE KITCHEN W/HIGH QUALITY APPLIANCES& BREAKFAST AREA.
Palatino
1 Unit Available
3764 CALLE JAZMIN
3764 Calle Jazmín, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3764 CALLE JAZMIN in Calabasas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
17175 AVENIDA DE SANTA YNEZ
17175 Avenida De Santa Ynez, Los Angeles, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17175 AVENIDA DE SANTA YNEZ in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
467 Paseo Miramar
467 Paseo Miramar, Los Angeles, CA
True California lifestyle indoor/outdoor flow with walls of glass that look upon breathtaking ocean views from every room.
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
20713 Rockcroft Drive
20713 Rockcroft Drive, Malibu, CA
Welcome to the tranquil, private, and relaxing Malibu residence that is conveniently located near state parks, hiking trails, and within moments of pristine beaches.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
4428 Morro Drive
4428 Morro Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1803 sqft
WOW! If you are looking for a home with views, ample square footage, and off-street parking for several cars, then your search ends here! We have space for 3 cars in the driveway as well as an attached 2 car garage with additional storage closets
Results within 5 miles of Topanga
$
Malibu Canyon Apartments
52 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
17 Units Available
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,019
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
12 Units Available
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,825
1157 sqft
Bright apartments just north of Highway 101 with hardwood floors and big closets. A green community in Los Angeles where tenants have access to tennis courts, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Canoga Park
18 Units Available
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1125 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
