studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
25 Studio Apartments for rent in Hidden Hills, CA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
Studio
$1,499
450 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Results within 5 miles of Hidden Hills
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
45 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,485
424 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,966
599 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,184
627 sqft
This is LA. We don’t settle. We know what epic living is. And we know you won’t accept anything less. At Vela, we put higher living at your doorstep.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
226 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,519
628 sqft
The Q is a new collection of communities that reimagine luxury apartment living in the Warner Center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
22 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
Studio
$1,762
877 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
9 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,845
1008 sqft
Woodland House is offering one and two bedroom apartments in Woodland Hills, CA. We are convenient to all of the Warner Center attractions, including Warner Park, the Village, and Westfield Topanga Mall.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
57 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,085
524 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
16 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,857
603 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,631
625 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
23101 Lanark Street
23101 Lanark Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,795
528 sqft
Beautiful West Hills guest house! This unit has it all private entrance, private yard, kitchen, laundry, bathroom. Plenty of parking on the street. Close to parks, shopping, restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of Hidden Hills
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
106 Units Available
Northridge
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
569 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
40 Units Available
Winnetka
Alder
19401 Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,760
602 sqft
Brand new units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, billiard room, hot tub and clubhouse. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly, with dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
244 Units Available
Northridge
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,250
338 sqft
Meridian Pointe has everything you need, from a state-of-the-art fitness center, to a resort-style swimming pool and spa, to a media room with reclining leather couches, … and more! Conveniently located just off the 118 and 405 freeways in the
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
4 Units Available
Winnetka
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,505
462 sqft
Close to shopping at Northridge Mall, Topanga Plaza and the Promenade. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and BBQ grill. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
2 Units Available
Reseda
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,520
450 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community with pool, gym, elevator, bbq/grill, carport. Modern kitchen, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Near California State, Northridge, shopping, dining, entertainment (Burbank). Easy access to the 405 and 101.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
1 Unit Available
Encino
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,925
1094 sqft
Newcastle Towers is a revitalized multi-courtyard building with lush landscaping and a large pool. Remodeled kitchens feature modern appliances with new cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
5 Units Available
West Hills
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,460
450 sqft
Very close to local Metro bus line, and near Chatsworth Reservoir and Chatsworth Oaks Park. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments come with air conditioning, fireplace, all appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, more.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Northridge
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,555
450 sqft
Spacious units with open floor plans. Luxurious amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a hot tub, full lobby area and pool. New construction. Pet-friendly community.
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Tarzana
18545 Burbank Blvd
18545 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,395
Studio/ Single Apt !! Ask about move in special ! - Property Id: 269150 A large studio/ single on the second floor of a two story small building in a great neighborhood in Tarzana !!! This location is close to everything ...
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Reseda
7626 Reseda Blvd
7626 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,450
1500 sqft
1500 SQ FT RETAIL SPACE IN RESEDA! SUPER DEAL! - Property Id: 184235 PROPERTY FEATURES • 1,500 SF retail unit in a well patronize Strip Center • Unit features great visibility on heavily trafficked street • Large on site parking • Monument and
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Winnetka
20234 Cantara Street
20234 Cantara Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,375
427 sqft
Move in ready studio apartment available now. Second floor unit in security building with gated entry. Granite countertops in kitchen. Light and bright inside. Park like setting with pool and spa. Pet okay under 20lbs. Near CSUN.
1 of 56
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Encino
5325 Newcastle Avenue
5325 Newcastle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,700
488 sqft
Furnished gorgeous condo with Murphy bed and Block away from Ventura Boulevard in a magnificent resort-like complex just a short stroll from the Blvd.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Tarzana
19221 Linnet St.,1
19221 Linnet Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,600
310 sqft
https://view.ricohtours.com/35d9f7ac-224d-4010-a836-013581286eac/ Tour Link Available NOW! This Stylish Furnished Efficiency Studio with a loft. This is basically a side studio with loft attached to a larger home.
