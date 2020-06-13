Apartment List
/
CA
/
hidden hills
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

206 Apartments for rent in Hidden Hills, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
14 Units Available
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
Studio
$1,616
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
792 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5650 Penland Road
5650 Penland Road, Hidden Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,981
3815 sqft
EASY TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT !!! MOVE -IN DATE JULY 1st!!! Located within the Exclusive Guard-Gated city of Hidden Hills where you will have an incomparable lifestyle of hiking, biking, and horseback riding.
Results within 1 mile of Hidden Hills
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
7 Units Available
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
5700 Le Sage Avenue
5700 Le Sage Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1983 sqft
Charming Woodland Hills neighborhood close to schools and shopping! This 3 bedroom home with additional office/craft area is almost 2000 square feet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4648 Park Granada
4648 Park Granada, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1290 sqft
Location Location Location! Located walking distance to Old Calabasas & The Commons with restaurants, shopping, grocery, & theater.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
24100 Calabasas
24100 Calabasas Road, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Excellent location within walking distance to the lovely Calabasas Commons. Stunning stone floors and high ceilings throughout the kitchen and living room. Fully upgraded with modern touches.
Results within 5 miles of Hidden Hills
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
$
Canoga Park
18 Units Available
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,787
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,019
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
58 Units Available
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,105
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,235
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Canoga Park
67 Units Available
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,080
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
19 Units Available
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
Studio
$1,661
877 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
1259 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1285 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
21 Units Available
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,051
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This funky apartment complex sits above shops and restaurants, with access to two local bus lines nearby. Luxury one- to three-bedroom residences with granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
15 Units Available
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,845
1008 sqft
Woodland House is offering one and two bedroom apartments in Woodland Hills, CA. We are convenient to all of the Warner Center attractions, including Warner Park, the Village, and Westfield Topanga Mall.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
27 Units Available
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,769
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
880 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 96

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
17 Units Available
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,989
1430 sqft
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, California, the luxury apartments at Summit at Warner Center provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
48 Units Available
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,395
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
45 Units Available
Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1016 sqft
Located a short drive from Route 101 and Chalk Hill Nature Reserve. Modern apartments with patio/balcony, kitchen appliances and laundry facilities. Picturesque community includes a hot tub, a pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Malibou Meadows
42 Units Available
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,967
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1061 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
12 Units Available
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,825
1157 sqft
Bright apartments just north of Highway 101 with hardwood floors and big closets. A green community in Los Angeles where tenants have access to tennis courts, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Canoga Park
15 Units Available
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short walk from the Los Angeles River and the Hart Street Elementary School, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are beautifully appointed with hardwood floors, carpeting and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
233 Units Available
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,525
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,710
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,651
1207 sqft
The Q is a new collection of communities that reimagine luxury apartment living in the Warner Center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
10 Units Available
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,934
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1096 sqft
Discover a New Way of Living in Woodland Hills, CA Introducing The Enclave at Warner Center Apartments—your next move in upscale apartment living, right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
35 Units Available
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,036
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,089
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1051 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Reimagined. Vibrant. Luxurious.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hidden Hills, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hidden Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Hidden Hills 1 BedroomsHidden Hills 2 BedroomsHidden Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHidden Hills 3 BedroomsHidden Hills Accessible Apartments
Hidden Hills Apartments with BalconyHidden Hills Apartments with GymHidden Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHidden Hills Apartments with PoolHidden Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Hidden Hills Furnished ApartmentsHidden Hills Luxury PlacesHidden Hills Pet Friendly PlacesHidden Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CA
Oak Park, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts