135 Apartments for rent in Hidden Hills, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hidden Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
14 Units Available
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
Studio
$1,616
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
792 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
5650 Penland Road
5650 Penland Road, Hidden Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,981
3815 sqft
EASY TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT !!! MOVE -IN DATE JULY 1st!!! Located within the Exclusive Guard-Gated city of Hidden Hills where you will have an incomparable lifestyle of hiking, biking, and horseback riding.
Results within 1 mile of Hidden Hills
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
8 Units Available
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,559
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
5700 Le Sage Avenue
5700 Le Sage Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1983 sqft
Charming Woodland Hills neighborhood close to schools and shopping! This 3 bedroom home with additional office/craft area is almost 2000 square feet.
Results within 5 miles of Hidden Hills
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,004
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
18 Units Available
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
Studio
$1,661
877 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
1259 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1285 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,744
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
880 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
46 Units Available
Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1016 sqft
Located a short drive from Route 101 and Chalk Hill Nature Reserve. Modern apartments with patio/balcony, kitchen appliances and laundry facilities. Picturesque community includes a hot tub, a pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
46 Units Available
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,405
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Malibou Meadows
42 Units Available
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,967
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1061 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1157 sqft
Bright apartments just north of Highway 101 with hardwood floors and big closets. A green community in Los Angeles where tenants have access to tennis courts, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Canoga Park
15 Units Available
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short walk from the Los Angeles River and the Hart Street Elementary School, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are beautifully appointed with hardwood floors, carpeting and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
Canoga Park
18 Units Available
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,787
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
36 Units Available
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,036
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,089
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1051 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Reimagined. Vibrant. Luxurious.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
8 Units Available
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1211 sqft
Lots of luxury in this environmentally friendly community. Air-conditioned units contain spacious closets, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Pool, fire pit and round-the-clock gym. Numerous shops and restaurants within walking distance. Close to I-405.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
5 Units Available
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NMS Warner Center offers unique loft-style and two and three bedroom apartment homes in Canoga Park.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
20 Units Available
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,051
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This funky apartment complex sits above shops and restaurants, with access to two local bus lines nearby. Luxury one- to three-bedroom residences with granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
8 Units Available
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,934
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1096 sqft
Discover a New Way of Living in Woodland Hills, CA Introducing The Enclave at Warner Center Apartments—your next move in upscale apartment living, right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
8 Units Available
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At City View Apartments at Warner Center, we believe your home should be a sanctuary where you can relax and rejuvenate.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Canoga Park
4 Units Available
NMS West Hills
7810 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
895 sqft
NMS West Hills is a Canoga Park adjacent apartment building that is gated with controlled-access entry. Our 2 bedroom apartment homes feature either 1 or 2 bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
23017 Welby Way
23017 Welby Way, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
1448 sqft
Upgraded West Hills 4+2 FOR LEASE and READY FOR MOVE-IN! (23017 Welby) - Single-story West Hills home available for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Amenities include: 4BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1400 SQF; living room w/fireplace; dining area; fully remodeled

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
22219 Miranda St
22219 Miranda Street, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,199
2563 sqft
22219 Miranda St Available 07/15/20 22219 Miranda VIDEO TOUR ! - Beautiful traditional home in great Woodland Hills location, just moments from Woodland Hills Park, Ventura Blvd., the 101 freeway, great eateries, and high-rated schools.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
21450 Burbank Blvd. #120
21450 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort Style 1/Bed,1/Bath in Woodland Hills! - Resort style Living in the Met! 1/ bedroom, 1 /bath condo available for lease in Woodland Hills's most desirable complex.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hidden Hills, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hidden Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

