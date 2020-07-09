/
luxury apartments
25 Luxury Apartments for rent in Hidden Hills, CA
5650 Penland Road
5650 Penland Road, Hidden Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,981
3815 sqft
EASY TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT !!! MOVE -IN DATE JULY 1st!!! Located within the Exclusive Guard-Gated city of Hidden Hills where you will have an incomparable lifestyle of hiking, biking, and horseback riding.
Results within 1 mile of Hidden Hills
The Oaks
4185 Prado De La Puma
4185 Prado De La Puma, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
5030 sqft
Presenting this Magnificent fully furnished Spanish Style hacienda for lease short or long term. Located in the prestigious gated community of "The Oaks" in Calabasas.
The Oaks
4213 Prado De La Puma
4213 Prado De La Puma, Calabasas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
6405 sqft
Superb Spanish style view estate in the Castille enclave at the exclusive Oaks of Calabasas. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, spacious family room, downstairs library with custom built in book case, and cozy secondary upstairs den.
Results within 5 miles of Hidden Hills
47 Buckskin Road
47 Buckskin Road, Bell Canyon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
6033 sqft
A long private gated drive leads you up to this carefully sited brand new Mediterranean Estate situated atop its own private knoll creating the ultimate secluded sanctuary.
The Oaks
25281 Prado Del Grandioso
25281 Prado Del Grandioso, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$19,000
5323 sqft
Welcome to the Exclusive Estates at The Oaks in most exclusive community in Calabasas ~French Country Inspired single story home at the very end of a quiet street in The Estates at the Oaks.
26046 Mulholland
26046 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3219 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Calabasas home on 10 acres located in the scenic Mulholland corridor, well off the Hwy but less than 10 minutes to the 101 freeway/Albertsons and less than 15 minutes to Malibu Beach.
The Oaks
25500 PRADO DE AZUL
25500 Prado de Azul, Calabasas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,900
5858 sqft
Absolutely the best view of the Oaks community upper or lower level. A drive-by of this property indicates little or nothing of what is to come.
Old Agoura
27862 Blythedale Road
27862 Blythedale Road, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3406 sqft
One of the finest homes in Old Agoura. Privately gated, single story authentic Spanish is awe-inspiring - beautiful intelligent design and comfort.
The Oaks
25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES
25591 Prado De Las Flores, Calabasas, CA
7 Bedrooms
$28,500
6843 sqft
Having all the benefits of the gated exclusivity that comes w/ The Oaks Calabasas, this Spanish Colonial estate sets itself apart w/ unparalleled panoramic views & exuberant pastoral sunsets.
Results within 10 miles of Hidden Hills
Tarzana
3800 Winford Drive
3800 Winford Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
4050 sqft
Welcome Home! Premiere Mulholland Park Estates - 24/7 Guard Gated Community - Classic Elegance in a Single Story -Please enjoy video.Oversized Kitchen! Large Family Room with expansive high ceilings, abundant windows and fireplace.
Pacific Palisades
467 Paseo Miramar
467 Paseo Miramar, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$34,995
3100 sqft
True California lifestyle indoor/outdoor flow with walls of glass that look upon breathtaking ocean views from every room.
Tarzana
19068 Santa Rita Street
19068 Santa Rita Street, Los Angeles, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6006 sqft
Tuscan styled newly constructed 2008 built, two story, resort style living home set on a quiet tree-lined street located “South of the Blvd” in Tarzana. This property features a little over 6,000 Sq. ft. of luxury living space.
Pacific Palisades
17720 Porto Marina Way
17720 Porto Marina Way, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$23,950
3800 sqft
From every room you will see the most commanding ocean views available in the Pacific Palisades. Located just off of PCH, and with a short walk, you can be at a swimmable beach.
Encino
4623 White Oak Place
4623 White Oak Place, Los Angeles, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,900
7800 sqft
Custom Mediterranean VIEW & POOL Estate! This private gated property offers an amazing open floor plan that truly embraces quality& detail craftsmanship! Walls of glass overlooking an incredible VALLEY VIEW! Gourmet granite kitchen with Viking range
Pacific Palisades
815 Ln El Oro
815 El Oro Lane, Los Angeles, CA
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
8230 sqft
Incredible Ocean View Modern Compound in the highly coveted neighborhood; The Knolls...
Tarzana
4653 Vanalden Avenue
4653 Vanalden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
8200 sqft
The artist has placed final touches on this brand new 8,200 sq. ft Modern marvel & we now unveil for all to admire & one very fortunate to obtain.
Eastern Malibu
24320 Malibu Road
24320 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$37,000
2202 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Step through gated entry into a lush tropical walled courtyard surrounded by mature trees, succulents and flowers with approximately 39' long heated swimming pool, ocean view spa and built in BBQ.
Central Malibu
24608 MALIBU ROAD
24608 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
3412 sqft
Malibu oceanfront house w/huge decks, spectacular views, wood floors, & high, wood-beamed ceilings. Keypad entry, wraparound front courtyard w/sunshade, fire pit, built-in seating, dining table. Entry-level has 2 en-suite bdrms.
Eastern Malibu
22540 CARBON MESA ROAD
22540 Carbon Mesa Road, Malibu, CA
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
5427 sqft
Gated and private, this open-plan residence was custom-designed by architect Frank Israel with dramatic angles, abundant glass, high ceilings, expansive skylights, & hardwood floors.
Eastern Malibu
23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD
23901 Malibu Knolls Road, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
3111 sqft
Close to Pepperdine & the beach, this gated Malibu Knolls home is spacious and private, with a sweeping panorama of ocean, islands, & coastline. Bright, open interior has wood floors, high ceilings, contemporary flair.
Eastern Malibu
23614 MALIBU COLONY ROAD
23614 Malibu Colony Road, Malibu, CA
5 Bedrooms
$55,000
4773 sqft
Bold design and modern features coalesce in this newly remodeled three-story beach house. Located in the guard-gated community of Malibu Colony, this 5 bedroom/5 bath home w/custom stone floors, fabric walls, and hand-selected designer elements.
Pacific Palisades
15225 Palisades Village Ln.
15225 Palisades Village Ln, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,500
2211 sqft
Situated in the heart of one of the country's most picturesque coastal communities is The Residences at Palisades Village. Featuring the special amenies of a five-star hotel combined with the unparalleled comfort of home.
Pacific Palisades
17175 AVENIDA DE SANTA YNEZ
17175 Avenida De Santa Ynez, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$11,999
3277 sqft
This stunning five bedroom six bath home exudes resort style living with scenic mountain viewsand is nestled at the end of a beautifully manicured cul-de-sac in the highlydesirable Palisades Highlands community.
Eastern Malibu
20713 Rockcroft Drive
20713 Rockcroft Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,800
3658 sqft
Welcome to the tranquil, private, and relaxing Malibu residence that is conveniently located near state parks, hiking trails, and within moments of pristine beaches.
