Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM
28 Furnished Apartments for rent in Hidden Hills, CA
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5650 Penland Road
5650 Penland Road, Hidden Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,981
3815 sqft
EASY TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT !!! MOVE -IN DATE JULY 1st!!! Located within the Exclusive Guard-Gated city of Hidden Hills where you will have an incomparable lifestyle of hiking, biking, and horseback riding.
Results within 1 mile of Hidden Hills
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
6055 Maury Avenue
6055 Maury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2622 sqft
Stunning FURNISHED home near the Valley Circle Estates available for rent! This two story gem is located in prime Woodland Hills location just west of Valley Circle.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
5619 Wilhelmina Avenue
5619 Wilhelmina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3020 sqft
Stunning single story Mid-Century Modern home in Woodland Hills, adjacent to Hidden Hills/Calabasas. Available fully furnished, call for more details.
Results within 5 miles of Hidden Hills
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
27 Units Available
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
47 Units Available
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,361
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Canoga Park
18 Units Available
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,787
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
8 Units Available
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,934
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1096 sqft
Discover a New Way of Living in Woodland Hills, CA Introducing The Enclave at Warner Center Apartments—your next move in upscale apartment living, right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
5145 Topanga Canyon Boulevard
5145 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
852 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath front unit - duplex. Located South of Ventura Blvd in Woodland Hills. Partially furnished or unfurnished. New kitchen and bath, newer paint, central A/C and new floor coverings. New dual pane windows.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Hills
1 Unit Available
6706 Capistrano Avenue
6706 Capistrano Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
1675 sqft
READY NOW! AVAILABLE: FULLY FURNISHED LONG / SHORT LEASE!!!! Beautiful Freshly painted home in West Hills is now available for Lease. Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms (3bd & Den), 2.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
26046 Mulholland
26046 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3219 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Calabasas home on 10 acres located in the scenic Mulholland corridor, well off the Hwy but less than 10 minutes to the 101 freeway/Albertsons and less than 15 minutes to Malibu Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
22335 Kittridge Street
22335 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
1832 sqft
Amazing, Long Or Short Term, Fully Furnished Opportunity! In the heart of Woodland Hills, this 1900 sq. ft. home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Newly renovated throughout. Property has a large private back yard with a pool.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Topanga Canyon
1 Unit Available
21741 Planewood Drive
21741 Planewood Drive, Topanga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3250 sqft
Professionally Designed & Furnished Pool Home Offers Panoramic City Light Views! Step into the charming courtyard garden that welcomes you to the double oak doors with leaded glass accents.
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
West Hills
1 Unit Available
7443 Westcliff Dr
7443 Westcliff Drive, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
3082 sqft
FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED 5 BR 4 BA Monte Vista Pool and View house - This house has it all for the discriminating taste, nicely decorated highly desirable floor plan, Hardwood and Stone floors, Custom Shutters and window coverings Floor to ceiling
Results within 10 miles of Hidden Hills
Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Canoga Park
4 Units Available
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,520
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
867 sqft
Charming, updated luxury apartments near 118 and 101. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, fireplaces and new carpeting. Furnished properties available. On-site amenities include pools, a gym and a hot tub area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northridge
4 Units Available
Legacy Apartment Homes
18452 Halsted St, San Fernando, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes feature contemporary rental apartment living in Northridge - one of the more desirable areas in LA's San Fernando Valley.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northridge
111 Units Available
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,225
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
762 sqft
Meridian Pointe has everything you need, from a state-of-the-art fitness center, to a resort-style swimming pool and spa, to a media room with reclining leather couches, … and more! Conveniently located just off the 118 and 405 freeways in the
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Reseda
1 Unit Available
7326 Baird Avenue
7326 Baird Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Lovely, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental on the Very Walkable rated Reseda neighborhood in Reseda, CA.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Encino
1 Unit Available
5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221
5429 Newcastle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1072 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Fully-furnished! Relax in this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment suite filled with all the comfortable features of a home.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morrison Estates
1 Unit Available
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
rooms for rent in Agoura Hills - Property Id: 184153 Looking for housemates for our big amazing house in Agoura Hills! The 3 available rooms are good size (11' x 12.5') with large windows and great sunlight! Furnished or unfurnished.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Tarzana
1 Unit Available
19481 Rosita Street
19481 Rosita Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2094 sqft
Dynamic & remodeled mid century modern home in one of the most desirable south of the boulevard neighborhoods! This 3+2 single story, two car garage home with almost 2100 square feet of modern living space, sits on over a 1/2 acre lot tucked away
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Winnetka
1 Unit Available
7705 Calle Maria
7705 Calle Marie Road, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3087 sqft
Amazing 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in a 4 bedroom house in Winnetka. This is NOT an apartment or a guest house. Its 2 rooms in a house with 4 rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Encino
1 Unit Available
5714 Andasol Avenue
5714 Andasol Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
804 sqft
Encino Village furnished home!! Designer decorated-light and bright 2 bedroom 1 bath home with modern appliances and has a great back yard with BBQ and lush landscape perfect for entertaining and relaxing! Main bedroom has a Queen sized bed with
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
East Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
2306 Alscot Avenue
2306 Alscot Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1128 sqft
Important - Please read the details!This is a 1 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished home for rent. Landlord is offering their fully furnished home for rent while they travel abroad for approximately 1 year.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Tarzana
1 Unit Available
4310 Tamoshanter Lane
4310 Tamoshanter Lane, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
3395 sqft
Away from busy City Life, on private cul de sac! Exceptional Sth of blvd.
