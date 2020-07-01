Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large Hayward 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 story house available soon! - 554 Spalding St, Hayward, CA - Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home with close access to highway 880 and Mission Blvd.



Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space, dishwasher, refrigerator, disposal and gas stove.



Wall to Wall light Beige carpeting covers most of the floor space.



It features 2-car garage. Washer and dryer included. Private back yard



Tenant is responsible for water, garbage and PG&E

Owner will maintain landscaping



$3,450 per month

$3,450 security deposit



No Pets

No Smoking



Please email our office for showing and application process.

bob@atobpropertymanagement.com



BRE# 04264949



(RLNE2819674)