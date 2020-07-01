All apartments in Hayward
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

554 Spalding St

554 Spalding Street · No Longer Available
Location

554 Spalding Street, Hayward, CA 94544
Tennyson-Alquire

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large Hayward 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 story house available soon! - 554 Spalding St, Hayward, CA - Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home with close access to highway 880 and Mission Blvd.

Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space, dishwasher, refrigerator, disposal and gas stove.

Wall to Wall light Beige carpeting covers most of the floor space.

It features 2-car garage. Washer and dryer included. Private back yard

Tenant is responsible for water, garbage and PG&E
Owner will maintain landscaping

$3,450 per month
$3,450 security deposit

No Pets
No Smoking

Please email our office for showing and application process.
bob@atobpropertymanagement.com

BRE# 04264949

(RLNE2819674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 Spalding St have any available units?
554 Spalding St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hayward, CA.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does 554 Spalding St have?
Some of 554 Spalding St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 Spalding St currently offering any rent specials?
554 Spalding St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 Spalding St pet-friendly?
No, 554 Spalding St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayward.
Does 554 Spalding St offer parking?
Yes, 554 Spalding St offers parking.
Does 554 Spalding St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 554 Spalding St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 Spalding St have a pool?
No, 554 Spalding St does not have a pool.
Does 554 Spalding St have accessible units?
No, 554 Spalding St does not have accessible units.
Does 554 Spalding St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 554 Spalding St has units with dishwashers.
