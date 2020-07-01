All apartments in Hayward
2759 Shellgate Circle

2759 Shellgate Circle
Location

2759 Shellgate Circle, Hayward, CA 94545

Amenities

2759 Shellgate Circle Available 07/16/20 2759 Shellgate Circle, Hayward, CA 94545 - This property approximate availability is 7/16/2020.

This single story house is located in the Eden Shores community. It features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, family room and two car garage with a garage door opener. The kitchen includes a stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is hardwood and tile flooring throughout the home. Additional amenities also include washer, dryer, yard, and sprinkler system. All utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). No Pets. Twelve-month lease term. Renters insurance is required upon move in.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2759 Shellgate Circle have any available units?
2759 Shellgate Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hayward, CA.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does 2759 Shellgate Circle have?
Some of 2759 Shellgate Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2759 Shellgate Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2759 Shellgate Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2759 Shellgate Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2759 Shellgate Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayward.
Does 2759 Shellgate Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2759 Shellgate Circle offers parking.
Does 2759 Shellgate Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2759 Shellgate Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2759 Shellgate Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2759 Shellgate Circle has a pool.
Does 2759 Shellgate Circle have accessible units?
No, 2759 Shellgate Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2759 Shellgate Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2759 Shellgate Circle has units with dishwashers.
