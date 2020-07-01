Amenities

2759 Shellgate Circle, Hayward, CA 94545 - This property approximate availability is 7/16/2020.



This single story house is located in the Eden Shores community. It features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, family room and two car garage with a garage door opener. The kitchen includes a stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is hardwood and tile flooring throughout the home. Additional amenities also include washer, dryer, yard, and sprinkler system. All utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). No Pets. Twelve-month lease term. Renters insurance is required upon move in.



Please see video content of tour.



No Pets Allowed



