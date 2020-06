Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Well Maintained Lower Floor Condo in Hayward Hills - Beautiful Hayward Hills Condo for lease. Security door access into the building. Lower unit with large outside patio.Distance to Cal State East Bay. It includes two oversized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Easy to maintain. Appliances and a washer and dryer in the unit. There is also a pool on site. Underground parking. One year lease. No Smoking. Available mid June.



Rental criteria as follows:



Good credit history.

Good rental history.

Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.

Renters insurance required.



** WE ARE OPEN M-F 8:30AM-5:30PM

** TOURS ARE MADE M-F 9:30AM-4:30PM



If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call

(510) 523-1166

Drysdalepm.com/alameda



Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management

DRE# 01929730



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4353990)