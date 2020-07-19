1609 B St 2

Amenities
2-bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit in fourplex.
2 BR / 1 BA upstairs unit with the balcony in fourplex!
Affordable price!
The Unit is located on a quiet side of the fourplex.
Living space 900 sqft.
New double pane windows.
Remodeled bathroom
Two designated parking spots.
Coin operated laundry on side.
Close to Hayward downtown, parks, restaurants, groceries and other shopping.
Easy access to freeway 880, 580, 92 and BART
1 REQUIREMENTS:
Deposit $2000
Good rental history
Rental application, credit report and background check for each adult over 18, if accepted
Copy of two current paycheck stubs
No Smokers
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1988
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Baths
Parking: 2 Carport
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2000
Pets Policy: No Pets
Laundry: Coin operated laundry on side
Property Type: Apartment
No Pets Allowed
