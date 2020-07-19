All apartments in Hayward
1609 B St 2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1609 B St 2

1609 B Street · No Longer Available
Location

1609 B Street, Hayward, CA 94541
Upper B Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
? 2-bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit in fourplex. - Property Id: 315121

2 BR / 1 BA upstairs unit with the balcony in fourplex!
Affordable price!
The Unit is located on a quiet side of the fourplex.
Living space 900 sqft.
New double pane windows.
Remodeled bathroom
Two designated parking spots.
Coin operated laundry on side.
Close to Hayward downtown, parks, restaurants, groceries and other shopping.
Easy access to freeway 880, 580, 92 and BART

1 REQUIREMENTS:
Deposit $2000
Good rental history
Rental application, credit report and background check for each adult over 18, if accepted
Copy of two current paycheck stubs
No Smokers

2 REQUIREMENTS:
Deposit $2000
Good rental history
Rental application
Copy of two current paycheck stubs
No Smokers

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1988
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Baths
Parking: 2 Carport
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2000
Pets Policy: No Pets
Laundry: Coin operated laundry on side
Property Type: Apartment
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315121
Property Id 315121

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5913676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 B St 2 have any available units?
1609 B St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hayward, CA.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 B St 2 have?
Some of 1609 B St 2's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 B St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1609 B St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 B St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 B St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1609 B St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1609 B St 2 offers parking.
Does 1609 B St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 B St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 B St 2 have a pool?
No, 1609 B St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1609 B St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1609 B St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 B St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 B St 2 has units with dishwashers.
