Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1284 A Street Hayward

1284 A Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

1284 A Street, Hayward, CA 94541
Downtown Hayward

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,145

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Can be rented UNFURNISHED for $2000.

Pleasant, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental in the Downtown neighborhood in Hayward. Conveniently located in a Walker’s Paradise rated area so daily errands can be done easily on foot, just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Castro Valley. Near to public transportation stop/hub, BART station, and parks.

This home can be rented either furnished or unfurnished. The comfy interior boasts of many big windows with blinds, polished hardwood flooring; ceramic tile in the kitchen, and bathroom. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with electric heating. A shower/tub combo and a vanity cabinet furnished its bathroom. There’s a patio outside.

This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed (not more than 25 lbs.) with a $300 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property, though. It comes with 1 parking spot uncovered garage.

The tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet, whereas the landlord is responsible for water, trash, sewage, and landscaping.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Sunset Playground, Sunset Recreation Center, and South Sunset Playground.

Walk Score: 92

Bus lines:
28 Alvarado - Castro Valley - B St. - 0.1 mile
60 CSUEB - Southland - Chabot Coll - 0.2 mile
95 D St. - Maud – Fairview - 0.2 mile
94 East Ave. - Hayward Highlands - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
GN-N Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.7 mile
OR-N Richmond - 0.7 mile
OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

