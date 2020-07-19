1284 A Street Hayward

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)



Can be rented UNFURNISHED for $2000.



Pleasant, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental in the Downtown neighborhood in Hayward. Conveniently located in a Walker’s Paradise rated area so daily errands can be done easily on foot, just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Castro Valley. Near to public transportation stop/hub, BART station, and parks.



This home can be rented either furnished or unfurnished. The comfy interior boasts of many big windows with blinds, polished hardwood flooring; ceramic tile in the kitchen, and bathroom. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with electric heating. A shower/tub combo and a vanity cabinet furnished its bathroom. There’s a patio outside.



This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed (not more than 25 lbs.) with a $300 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property, though. It comes with 1 parking spot uncovered garage.



The tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet, whereas the landlord is responsible for water, trash, sewage, and landscaping.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Sunset Playground, Sunset Recreation Center, and South Sunset Playground.



Walk Score: 92



Bus lines:

28 Alvarado - Castro Valley - B St. - 0.1 mile

60 CSUEB - Southland - Chabot Coll - 0.2 mile

95 D St. - Maud – Fairview - 0.2 mile

94 East Ave. - Hayward Highlands - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

GN-N Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.7 mile

OR-N Richmond - 0.7 mile

OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.



