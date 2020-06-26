All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

962 Calle Amable

962 Calle Amable · No Longer Available
Location

962 Calle Amable, Glendale, CA 91208
Rancho San Rafael

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
962 Calle Amable Available 07/07/19 Mediterranean Paradise in Prestigious San Rafael Community of Glendale - Amazing, fully loaded two-story Mediterranean in highly desirable Glendale community of San Rafael. Walk up the front pathway through the villa-inspired arches to a grand double-door entry that leads into the gorgeous living area with vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, elegant chandeliers, and fireplace. This 4 bed, 3 bath house has everything you could need, including a completely updated kitchen with French accents and stainless appliances that opens into a dining area and second family room with a fireplace. The spacious bedrooms have vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, large closets with built-ins, and plenty of windows to let all the California sunshine through. Master has walk-in closet and a marble bathroom with large tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and an enclosed toilet. Another chandelier hangs from the staircase landing, and skylights line the upstairs walkway that looks out over the beautiful front living area. Along with your lushly landscaped and beautifully paved private backyard and patio, enjoy the community pool perfect for this summer heat wave, tennis courts, and a club house. The laundry space includes washer and dryer and leads into the large 2-car garage. So much more to see but this would turn into a short story. Don't miss out on this great and rare opportunity to live in a house with all the amenities all just a short drive from the city! Please text Jessica @917-674-7200 to schedule showings.

(RLNE3346109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 962 Calle Amable have any available units?
962 Calle Amable doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 962 Calle Amable have?
Some of 962 Calle Amable's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 962 Calle Amable currently offering any rent specials?
962 Calle Amable is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 962 Calle Amable pet-friendly?
No, 962 Calle Amable is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 962 Calle Amable offer parking?
Yes, 962 Calle Amable offers parking.
Does 962 Calle Amable have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 962 Calle Amable offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 962 Calle Amable have a pool?
Yes, 962 Calle Amable has a pool.
Does 962 Calle Amable have accessible units?
No, 962 Calle Amable does not have accessible units.
Does 962 Calle Amable have units with dishwashers?
No, 962 Calle Amable does not have units with dishwashers.
