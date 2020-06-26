Amenities

962 Calle Amable Available 07/07/19 Mediterranean Paradise in Prestigious San Rafael Community of Glendale - Amazing, fully loaded two-story Mediterranean in highly desirable Glendale community of San Rafael. Walk up the front pathway through the villa-inspired arches to a grand double-door entry that leads into the gorgeous living area with vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, elegant chandeliers, and fireplace. This 4 bed, 3 bath house has everything you could need, including a completely updated kitchen with French accents and stainless appliances that opens into a dining area and second family room with a fireplace. The spacious bedrooms have vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, large closets with built-ins, and plenty of windows to let all the California sunshine through. Master has walk-in closet and a marble bathroom with large tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and an enclosed toilet. Another chandelier hangs from the staircase landing, and skylights line the upstairs walkway that looks out over the beautiful front living area. Along with your lushly landscaped and beautifully paved private backyard and patio, enjoy the community pool perfect for this summer heat wave, tennis courts, and a club house. The laundry space includes washer and dryer and leads into the large 2-car garage. So much more to see but this would turn into a short story. Don't miss out on this great and rare opportunity to live in a house with all the amenities all just a short drive from the city! Please text Jessica @917-674-7200 to schedule showings.



(RLNE3346109)