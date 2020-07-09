All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 802 Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
802 Ridge Drive
Last updated November 3 2019 at 5:48 AM

802 Ridge Drive

802 Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

802 Ridge Drive, Glendale, CA 91206
Chevy Chase

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this tastefully updated mid-century single level home. Doors open wide to the outdoors and a sparkling pool. Lots of windows let in natural light. The living room is warmed by a fireplace and opens to the outdoors. There are three bedrooms and a den/family room. Attached 2 car garage with laundry hook ups. NO SHOWING UNTIL NOVEMBER: Tenant occupied through 10/31.Likely ready for occupancy around 11/15

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Ridge Drive have any available units?
802 Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Ridge Drive have?
Some of 802 Ridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
802 Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 802 Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 802 Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 802 Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 802 Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 802 Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 802 Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 802 Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts