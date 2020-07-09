802 Ridge Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome home to this tastefully updated mid-century single level home. Doors open wide to the outdoors and a sparkling pool. Lots of windows let in natural light. The living room is warmed by a fireplace and opens to the outdoors. There are three bedrooms and a den/family room. Attached 2 car garage with laundry hook ups. NO SHOWING UNTIL NOVEMBER: Tenant occupied through 10/31.Likely ready for occupancy around 11/15