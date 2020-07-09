Welcome home to this tastefully updated mid-century single level home. Doors open wide to the outdoors and a sparkling pool. Lots of windows let in natural light. The living room is warmed by a fireplace and opens to the outdoors. There are three bedrooms and a den/family room. Attached 2 car garage with laundry hook ups. NO SHOWING UNTIL NOVEMBER: Tenant occupied through 10/31.Likely ready for occupancy around 11/15
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 802 Ridge Drive have any available units?
802 Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Ridge Drive have?
Some of 802 Ridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
802 Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.