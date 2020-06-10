722 Americana Way #PH-535

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge fire pit gym pool hot tub valet service

Living in style is more fun than ever at The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments. A stunning collection of signature apartments, ideal for lavish entertaining and everyday living. Generous and spacious layouts open onto private patio sky decks with breathtaking views of The Americana at Brand and surrounding areas. Residents enjoy close access to The Marc's stunning pool deck, state-of-the art fitness center and other residential amenities.All Sixteen Residences & Common Areas designed by Award Winning Celebrity Designer Waldo Fernandez. His LA -based firm includes a dedicated staff of architectural and interior designers and carries a reproduction furniture line, which continually pushes and refines Fernandez's creativity. Waldo's inspirational flair has been captured in countless celebrity homes including Brad Pitt & Elizabeth Taylor. Waldo's world class design can also be found at Soho House, Beverly Hills' famous Spago restaurant, the Green Room at the Oscars and of course 8500 Burton Way. Amenities and benefits include a resort-style EcoSmarte freshwater pool and spa, fire pit and club room, interior garden, a state-of-the-art fitness center, valet services, 24-hour security and a full service Concierge.