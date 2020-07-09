716 S. Adams St.

Amenities

Centrally located one bedroom 2nd floor unit in 6 unit complex.

Features:

? Freshly painted throughout.

? Stove included

? Hardwood floors

? Laundry on site

Security Deposit is $1350.00 with one year lease. Tenant must carry Renter?s Insurance during tenancy

Owner pays water. Sorry, no pets. Street parking only.

Good credit, please. No smoking.



-Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $40 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier\'s check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms.

-Renters Insurance Required.

-No third party payment programs

Cal DRE 00659141