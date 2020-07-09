All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, CA
716 S. Adams St.
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:05 PM

716 S. Adams St.

716 N Adams St · No Longer Available
Location

716 N Adams St, Glendale, CA 91206
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5fccbfa045 ----
Centrally located one bedroom 2nd floor unit in 6 unit complex.
Features:
? Freshly painted throughout.
? Stove included
? Hardwood floors
? Laundry on site
Security Deposit is $1350.00 with one year lease. Tenant must carry Renter?s Insurance during tenancy
Owner pays water. Sorry, no pets. Street parking only.
Good credit, please. No smoking.

-Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $40 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier\'s check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms.
-Renters Insurance Required.
-No third party payment programs
Cal DRE 00659141

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 S. Adams St. have any available units?
716 S. Adams St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 716 S. Adams St. currently offering any rent specials?
716 S. Adams St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 S. Adams St. pet-friendly?
No, 716 S. Adams St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 716 S. Adams St. offer parking?
No, 716 S. Adams St. does not offer parking.
Does 716 S. Adams St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 S. Adams St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 S. Adams St. have a pool?
No, 716 S. Adams St. does not have a pool.
Does 716 S. Adams St. have accessible units?
No, 716 S. Adams St. does not have accessible units.
Does 716 S. Adams St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 S. Adams St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 S. Adams St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 S. Adams St. does not have units with air conditioning.

