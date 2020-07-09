716 S. Adams St.

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5fccbfa045 ----
Centrally located one bedroom 2nd floor unit in 6 unit complex.
Features:
? Freshly painted throughout.
? Stove included
? Hardwood floors
? Laundry on site
Security Deposit is $1350.00 with one year lease. Tenant must carry Renter?s Insurance during tenancy
Owner pays water. Sorry, no pets. Street parking only.
Good credit, please. No smoking.
-Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $40 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier\'s check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms.
-Renters Insurance Required.
-No third party payment programs
Cal DRE 00659141