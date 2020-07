Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

You will love making this beautiful space your new home! The interior features plush carpeting, lots of natural lighting, and ample amounts of space for making long-lasting memories. The communal living rooms are all closely connected, and the kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and lots of beautiful cabinetry space for your convenience. Make this your home and apply today!