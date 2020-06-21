701 E Harvard Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stop by and fall in love with this tri-level Townhouse in one of the best Glendale neighborhoods! Just walking distance from Americana and Glendale Galleria. This end unit with only one common wall has lots of great features and is ready for you! Large bedrooms with ample closet space, private balcony off of the living room, fully upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, private attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage space and much more! Additional features include: hardwood floors throughout, central AC, open floor plan with natural light, furnished dining room, washer and dryer inside garage. Great and safe neighborhood located near tons of shopping, restaurants and entertainment, schools and parks.