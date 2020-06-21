All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:00 PM

701 E Harvard Street

701 East Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Location

701 East Harvard Street, Glendale, CA 91205
Citrus Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stop by and fall in love with this tri-level Townhouse in one of the best Glendale neighborhoods! Just walking distance from Americana and Glendale Galleria. This end unit with only one common wall has lots of great features and is ready for you! Large bedrooms with ample closet space, private balcony off of the living room, fully upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, private attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage space and much more! Additional features include: hardwood floors throughout, central AC, open floor plan with natural light, furnished dining room, washer and dryer inside garage. Great and safe neighborhood located near tons of shopping, restaurants and entertainment, schools and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 701 E Harvard Street have any available units?
701 E Harvard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 E Harvard Street have?
Some of 701 E Harvard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 E Harvard Street currently offering any rent specials?
701 E Harvard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 E Harvard Street pet-friendly?
No, 701 E Harvard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 701 E Harvard Street offer parking?
Yes, 701 E Harvard Street does offer parking.
Does 701 E Harvard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 E Harvard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 E Harvard Street have a pool?
No, 701 E Harvard Street does not have a pool.
Does 701 E Harvard Street have accessible units?
No, 701 E Harvard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 701 E Harvard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 E Harvard Street does not have units with dishwashers.

