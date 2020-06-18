All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 644 Atkins Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
644 Atkins Drive
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

644 Atkins Drive

644 Atkins Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

644 Atkins Drive, Glendale, CA 91206
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Glendale Hills traditional with fabulous views - A Glendale Hills beautiful, traditional Home with lots of windows and fabulous views. Convenient attached double garage. This bright spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, has a large modern kitchen with breakfast bar which opens to formal dining and living rooms. Great look for entertaining and a cute guest bathroom. A side breakfast room is currently used as an office. Rustic hardwood floors throughout, lovely fireplace in the living room with windows overlooking the view. Master bedroom suite upstairs has dual closets with walk-in and nicely tiled private bath. 3 bedrooms plus another full bath on lower level, convenient for in-laws, teenagers, etc. Lower level also has basement, possible expansion. 2 large decks that are perfect for outdoor eating and relaxing. Conveniently located near hospitals, great schools, churches, shopping and entertainment. Lots of square footage for the price! Move right in!! .

(RLNE5224282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Atkins Drive have any available units?
644 Atkins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 644 Atkins Drive have?
Some of 644 Atkins Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 Atkins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
644 Atkins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Atkins Drive pet-friendly?
No, 644 Atkins Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 644 Atkins Drive offer parking?
Yes, 644 Atkins Drive offers parking.
Does 644 Atkins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 Atkins Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Atkins Drive have a pool?
No, 644 Atkins Drive does not have a pool.
Does 644 Atkins Drive have accessible units?
No, 644 Atkins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Atkins Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 Atkins Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts