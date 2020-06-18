644 Atkins Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Glendale Hills traditional with fabulous views - A Glendale Hills beautiful, traditional Home with lots of windows and fabulous views. Convenient attached double garage. This bright spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, has a large modern kitchen with breakfast bar which opens to formal dining and living rooms. Great look for entertaining and a cute guest bathroom. A side breakfast room is currently used as an office. Rustic hardwood floors throughout, lovely fireplace in the living room with windows overlooking the view. Master bedroom suite upstairs has dual closets with walk-in and nicely tiled private bath. 3 bedrooms plus another full bath on lower level, convenient for in-laws, teenagers, etc. Lower level also has basement, possible expansion. 2 large decks that are perfect for outdoor eating and relaxing. Conveniently located near hospitals, great schools, churches, shopping and entertainment. Lots of square footage for the price! Move right in!! .



(RLNE5224282)