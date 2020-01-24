All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

587 South Street #12

587 South St · No Longer Available
Location

587 South St, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condo in Glendale - For Lease! In-demand Glenwood area of NW Glendale -- a well maintained condominium 18 unit complex located one block west of Pacific Avenue and north of Glen Oaks Bl. A residential area with a very WALKABLE score so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

The condo is TWO bedrooms with a master en-suite bathroom. Take pleasure cooking where you have solid-surface countertops, plenty of cabinet space and a large window for lots of natural sunlight. New paint and laminate flooring throughout. The bedrooms have ample closets and black-out blinds for the windows. There are two window air conditioners and a common area laundry room.

A beautiful well-maintained building with amenities that include controlled access and gated parking.

So that our properties remain great places to live we check references carefully.

(RLNE4966569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 587 South Street #12 have any available units?
587 South Street #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 587 South Street #12 currently offering any rent specials?
587 South Street #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 587 South Street #12 pet-friendly?
No, 587 South Street #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 587 South Street #12 offer parking?
Yes, 587 South Street #12 offers parking.
Does 587 South Street #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 587 South Street #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 587 South Street #12 have a pool?
No, 587 South Street #12 does not have a pool.
Does 587 South Street #12 have accessible units?
No, 587 South Street #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 587 South Street #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 587 South Street #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 587 South Street #12 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 587 South Street #12 has units with air conditioning.
