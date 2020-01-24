587 South Street #12

Amenities

2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condo in Glendale - For Lease! In-demand Glenwood area of NW Glendale -- a well maintained condominium 18 unit complex located one block west of Pacific Avenue and north of Glen Oaks Bl. A residential area with a very WALKABLE score so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



The condo is TWO bedrooms with a master en-suite bathroom. Take pleasure cooking where you have solid-surface countertops, plenty of cabinet space and a large window for lots of natural sunlight. New paint and laminate flooring throughout. The bedrooms have ample closets and black-out blinds for the windows. There are two window air conditioners and a common area laundry room.



A beautiful well-maintained building with amenities that include controlled access and gated parking.



So that our properties remain great places to live we check references carefully.



