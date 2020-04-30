587 South Street

Amenities

For Lease: Remodeled in 2017 & currently occupied: 2 bedroom condo on a quiet, friendly tree-lined neighborhood north of Glenoaks Blvd 2nd floor, front-corner condo unit, brightly lit, spacious living room, new recessed lighting, upgraded vinyl wood design flooring, thru the wall air-conditioner and upgraded double pane vinyl windows. Tiled kitchen floors, back-splash surfaces and bathrooms. Dining nook with ceiling fan overlooking kitchen and living room. Newer refrigerator, dishwasher and stove top range, with garden view from kitchen windows. Ample linen and closet storage with stack washer/dryer conveniently located in hallway. Master & guest bedrooms have over-sized closets, carpet in bedrooms, & ceiling fans. Upgraded bathroom fixtures installed in master and guest bathrooms. 3 blocks to Starbucks, grocery stores, laundromat and post-office. 3 blocks from award-winning Glendale Unified Tri-school District Hoover High, Toll Middle School & Roosevelt Elementary. Easy access to 134 Freeway on Pacific Ave. Gated 18 unit complex with garden atmosphere common area. Schedule a property viewing by appointment only, it won't last long!