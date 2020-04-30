All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 587 South Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
587 South Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:26 AM

587 South Street

587 South Street · (818) 276-5049
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

587 South Street, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
For Lease: Remodeled in 2017 & currently occupied: 2 bedroom condo on a quiet, friendly tree-lined neighborhood north of Glenoaks Blvd 2nd floor, front-corner condo unit, brightly lit, spacious living room, new recessed lighting, upgraded vinyl wood design flooring, thru the wall air-conditioner and upgraded double pane vinyl windows. Tiled kitchen floors, back-splash surfaces and bathrooms. Dining nook with ceiling fan overlooking kitchen and living room. Newer refrigerator, dishwasher and stove top range, with garden view from kitchen windows. Ample linen and closet storage with stack washer/dryer conveniently located in hallway. Master & guest bedrooms have over-sized closets, carpet in bedrooms, & ceiling fans. Upgraded bathroom fixtures installed in master and guest bathrooms. 3 blocks to Starbucks, grocery stores, laundromat and post-office. 3 blocks from award-winning Glendale Unified Tri-school District Hoover High, Toll Middle School & Roosevelt Elementary. Easy access to 134 Freeway on Pacific Ave. Gated 18 unit complex with garden atmosphere common area. Schedule a property viewing by appointment only, it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 587 South Street have any available units?
587 South Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 587 South Street have?
Some of 587 South Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 587 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
587 South Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 587 South Street pet-friendly?
No, 587 South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 587 South Street offer parking?
No, 587 South Street does not offer parking.
Does 587 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 587 South Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 587 South Street have a pool?
No, 587 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 587 South Street have accessible units?
No, 587 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 587 South Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 587 South Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 587 South Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity