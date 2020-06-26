555 W Dryden Street

Amenities

An ideal living arrangement is ready for you with this remodeled 2-story townhouse-style condominium, located in a desirable secured complex in the City of Glendale. With 2 master suites and 2.5 baths, the unit enjoys a light and bright setting with lovely laminate and tile flooring and recessed lighting. A delightful living room opens to a nice patio area. The spacious kitchen is welcoming and includes granite counter tops. You will appreciate the washer and dryer inside the unit for your convenience as well as the master walk-in closets. Centrally located, the home is close to all major freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment. Make this your home sweet home.