555 W Dryden Street
Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:54 PM

555 W Dryden Street

555 W Dryden St · No Longer Available
Location

555 W Dryden St, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An ideal living arrangement is ready for you with this remodeled 2-story townhouse-style condominium, located in a desirable secured complex in the City of Glendale. With 2 master suites and 2.5 baths, the unit enjoys a light and bright setting with lovely laminate and tile flooring and recessed lighting. A delightful living room opens to a nice patio area. The spacious kitchen is welcoming and includes granite counter tops. You will appreciate the washer and dryer inside the unit for your convenience as well as the master walk-in closets. Centrally located, the home is close to all major freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment. Make this your home sweet home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 W Dryden Street have any available units?
555 W Dryden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 W Dryden Street have?
Some of 555 W Dryden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 W Dryden Street currently offering any rent specials?
555 W Dryden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 W Dryden Street pet-friendly?
No, 555 W Dryden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 555 W Dryden Street offer parking?
Yes, 555 W Dryden Street offers parking.
Does 555 W Dryden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 W Dryden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 W Dryden Street have a pool?
No, 555 W Dryden Street does not have a pool.
Does 555 W Dryden Street have accessible units?
No, 555 W Dryden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 555 W Dryden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 W Dryden Street has units with dishwashers.
