516 CONCORD Street

Stunning remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath with high end finishes available now in West Glendale. This home has custom everything: recessed lighting, designer paint colors, new washer dryer and more. Terrific open concept floor plan that has separate dining area and living room areas joined together by fabulous chef's kitchen. The kitchen is the center of home and has large quartz countertops, custom grey cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including microwave, stove and double door refrigerator with water and ice dispenser. Hallway has "laundry center" with great sized utility closet next to washer/dryer. Guest and master baths both have custom tiled glass enclosed showers, new vanities and great lighting. Bedrooms are spacious with large mirrored closets with custom shelving. Spacious rear patio is enclosed with space for all of your entertaining needs. Small pets ok. Two car side by side parking in garage. Close to 134 and all Glendale shops and services. Available for immediate move-in!