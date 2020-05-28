All apartments in Glendale
516 CONCORD Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

516 CONCORD Street

516 Concord Street · No Longer Available
Location

516 Concord Street, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath with high end finishes available now in West Glendale. This home has custom everything: recessed lighting, designer paint colors, new washer dryer and more. Terrific open concept floor plan that has separate dining area and living room areas joined together by fabulous chef's kitchen. The kitchen is the center of home and has large quartz countertops, custom grey cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including microwave, stove and double door refrigerator with water and ice dispenser. Hallway has "laundry center" with great sized utility closet next to washer/dryer. Guest and master baths both have custom tiled glass enclosed showers, new vanities and great lighting. Bedrooms are spacious with large mirrored closets with custom shelving. Spacious rear patio is enclosed with space for all of your entertaining needs. Small pets ok. Two car side by side parking in garage. Close to 134 and all Glendale shops and services. Available for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 CONCORD Street have any available units?
516 CONCORD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 CONCORD Street have?
Some of 516 CONCORD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 CONCORD Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 CONCORD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 CONCORD Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 CONCORD Street is pet friendly.
Does 516 CONCORD Street offer parking?
Yes, 516 CONCORD Street offers parking.
Does 516 CONCORD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 CONCORD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 CONCORD Street have a pool?
No, 516 CONCORD Street does not have a pool.
Does 516 CONCORD Street have accessible units?
No, 516 CONCORD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 CONCORD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 CONCORD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
