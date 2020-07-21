All apartments in Glendale
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

509 E Windsor Road

509 E Windsor Rd · No Longer Available
Location

509 E Windsor Rd, Glendale, CA 91205
Mariposa

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move in condition home located centrally in Glendale. Minutes away from the Americana and next to tons of stores, cafes and restaurants. Two story home with hardwood floors and over 2,100 square feet of living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 E Windsor Road have any available units?
509 E Windsor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 E Windsor Road have?
Some of 509 E Windsor Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 E Windsor Road currently offering any rent specials?
509 E Windsor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 E Windsor Road pet-friendly?
No, 509 E Windsor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 509 E Windsor Road offer parking?
No, 509 E Windsor Road does not offer parking.
Does 509 E Windsor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 E Windsor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 E Windsor Road have a pool?
No, 509 E Windsor Road does not have a pool.
Does 509 E Windsor Road have accessible units?
No, 509 E Windsor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 509 E Windsor Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 E Windsor Road has units with dishwashers.
