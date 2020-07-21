Move in condition home located centrally in Glendale. Minutes away from the Americana and next to tons of stores, cafes and restaurants. Two story home with hardwood floors and over 2,100 square feet of living space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 509 E Windsor Road have any available units?
509 E Windsor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 E Windsor Road have?
Some of 509 E Windsor Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 E Windsor Road currently offering any rent specials?
509 E Windsor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.