4621 Dunsmore Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in desirable La Crescenta neighborhood, located walking distance to award winning Dunsmore Elementary School! Double door entry leads into inviting and spacious living room with picture windows, raised ceiling and floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Remodeled chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, elegant hardware, stylish mosaic backsplash and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Enjoy a large dining room off the kitchen with convenient built in cabinetry and counter space, also usable as a office, kids play area or tv room. 1 bedroom and attached bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Both bathrooms tastefully remodeled, and all bedrooms upstairs include ceiling fans. Large and private backyard with grassy area and covered patio. Central air and heat. Washer and dryer in garage, fridge optional and all kitchen appliances included. Gardener included in rent. Available April 1st.