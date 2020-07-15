All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

4621 Dunsmore Avenue

4621 Dunsmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4621 Dunsmore Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in desirable La Crescenta neighborhood, located walking distance to award winning Dunsmore Elementary School! Double door entry leads into inviting and spacious living room with picture windows, raised ceiling and floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Remodeled chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, elegant hardware, stylish mosaic backsplash and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Enjoy a large dining room off the kitchen with convenient built in cabinetry and counter space, also usable as a office, kids play area or tv room. 1 bedroom and attached bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Both bathrooms tastefully remodeled, and all bedrooms upstairs include ceiling fans. Large and private backyard with grassy area and covered patio. Central air and heat. Washer and dryer in garage, fridge optional and all kitchen appliances included. Gardener included in rent. Available April 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 Dunsmore Avenue have any available units?
4621 Dunsmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4621 Dunsmore Avenue have?
Some of 4621 Dunsmore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4621 Dunsmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4621 Dunsmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 Dunsmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4621 Dunsmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4621 Dunsmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4621 Dunsmore Avenue offers parking.
Does 4621 Dunsmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4621 Dunsmore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 Dunsmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 4621 Dunsmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4621 Dunsmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4621 Dunsmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 Dunsmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4621 Dunsmore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
