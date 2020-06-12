460 Salem Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Remodeled, spacious and super clean in the heart of buzzing, urban downtown Glendale; close to Brand Blvd corridor home to Alex Theater, Porto's, 'The Americana at Brand' with upscale restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Dozens of major companies and various business headquarters. The 2 bedroom with brand new laminate wood floors, 2 baths condo features; a master bedroom, large front balcony overlooking 'La Porta Melas' luxury condominiums, lush mountains, city lights, family/dining room, large kitchen with breakfast area, LED light fixtures, granite countertops, gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher & stainless steel sink. In unit laundry closet with Washer/dryer. Open common hallways. Lounging & BBQ area at first-floor patio. 2 parking stalls at subterranean gated garage.