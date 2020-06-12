All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM

460 Salem Street

460 Salem Street · No Longer Available
Location

460 Salem Street, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Remodeled, spacious and super clean in the heart of buzzing, urban downtown Glendale; close to Brand Blvd corridor home to Alex Theater, Porto's, 'The Americana at Brand' with upscale restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Dozens of major companies and various business headquarters. The 2 bedroom with brand new laminate wood floors, 2 baths condo features; a master bedroom, large front balcony overlooking 'La Porta Melas' luxury condominiums, lush mountains, city lights, family/dining room, large kitchen with breakfast area, LED light fixtures, granite countertops, gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher & stainless steel sink. In unit laundry closet with Washer/dryer. Open common hallways. Lounging & BBQ area at first-floor patio. 2 parking stalls at subterranean gated garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Salem Street have any available units?
460 Salem Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 Salem Street have?
Some of 460 Salem Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Salem Street currently offering any rent specials?
460 Salem Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Salem Street pet-friendly?
No, 460 Salem Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 460 Salem Street offer parking?
Yes, 460 Salem Street offers parking.
Does 460 Salem Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 Salem Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Salem Street have a pool?
No, 460 Salem Street does not have a pool.
Does 460 Salem Street have accessible units?
No, 460 Salem Street does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Salem Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 Salem Street has units with dishwashers.
