Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

46 Glenflow Court

46 Glenflow Court · No Longer Available
Location

46 Glenflow Court, Glendale, CA 91206
Chevy Chase

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Located in the Chevy Oaks in Glendale resides 46 Glenflow Court. This fabulous Split-level Townhome feels like an individual home! Featuring 1,837sqft of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Inside you will find a bright and spacious unit with laminate flooring running through-out the first floor, baseboard moldings, crown moldings, French doors and plantation shutters through-out. A few steps down from the entrance you have the living room with a well-crafted fireplace and double doors that leads out to the patio that has a charming Atrium. Recessed lighting, a casual dining breakfast nook and clean counter-tops in the kitchen that overlooks the dining room. Bedrooms located on the top level of the unit are both nestled under a large vaulted ceiling complete with carpet flooring are located on the second floor. The Master room is an ensuite with ample closet space and a private balcony with a tree top view. This Townhome also includes a formal dining area with a mirror backdrop, great for making any room look bigger, and an in-unit laundry area with a washer/dryer! Tons of guest parking as well as a private attached 2-car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Glenflow Court have any available units?
46 Glenflow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Glenflow Court have?
Some of 46 Glenflow Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Glenflow Court currently offering any rent specials?
46 Glenflow Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Glenflow Court pet-friendly?
No, 46 Glenflow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 46 Glenflow Court offer parking?
Yes, 46 Glenflow Court does offer parking.
Does 46 Glenflow Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Glenflow Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Glenflow Court have a pool?
No, 46 Glenflow Court does not have a pool.
Does 46 Glenflow Court have accessible units?
No, 46 Glenflow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Glenflow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Glenflow Court has units with dishwashers.
