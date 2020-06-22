Amenities

Located in the Chevy Oaks in Glendale resides 46 Glenflow Court. This fabulous Split-level Townhome feels like an individual home! Featuring 1,837sqft of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Inside you will find a bright and spacious unit with laminate flooring running through-out the first floor, baseboard moldings, crown moldings, French doors and plantation shutters through-out. A few steps down from the entrance you have the living room with a well-crafted fireplace and double doors that leads out to the patio that has a charming Atrium. Recessed lighting, a casual dining breakfast nook and clean counter-tops in the kitchen that overlooks the dining room. Bedrooms located on the top level of the unit are both nestled under a large vaulted ceiling complete with carpet flooring are located on the second floor. The Master room is an ensuite with ample closet space and a private balcony with a tree top view. This Townhome also includes a formal dining area with a mirror backdrop, great for making any room look bigger, and an in-unit laundry area with a washer/dryer! Tons of guest parking as well as a private attached 2-car garage!