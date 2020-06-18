All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

451 IVY Street

451 Ivy Street · No Longer Available
Location

451 Ivy Street, Glendale, CA 91204
Moorpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Chic remodeled one bedroom in West Glendale near Americana mall available now. All new with designer finishes including custom paint, lighting and grey distressed hardwood floors. New kitchen with Grey quartz countertops and new appliances including stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, stove, gorgeous refrigerator with ice maker AND WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. Nice built ins and new windows and blinds too. Two car tandem parking. Small pets ok with deposit. Lovely garden setting with room to sit outside. Please note friendly pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 IVY Street have any available units?
451 IVY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 IVY Street have?
Some of 451 IVY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 IVY Street currently offering any rent specials?
451 IVY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 IVY Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 IVY Street is pet friendly.
Does 451 IVY Street offer parking?
Yes, 451 IVY Street offers parking.
Does 451 IVY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 451 IVY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 IVY Street have a pool?
No, 451 IVY Street does not have a pool.
Does 451 IVY Street have accessible units?
No, 451 IVY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 451 IVY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 IVY Street has units with dishwashers.
