451 IVY Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Chic remodeled one bedroom in West Glendale near Americana mall available now. All new with designer finishes including custom paint, lighting and grey distressed hardwood floors. New kitchen with Grey quartz countertops and new appliances including stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, stove, gorgeous refrigerator with ice maker AND WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. Nice built ins and new windows and blinds too. Two car tandem parking. Small pets ok with deposit. Lovely garden setting with room to sit outside. Please note friendly pets welcome.