Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:51 PM

444 Piedmont Avenue

444 Piedmont Avenue · (818) 482-1849
Location

444 Piedmont Avenue, Glendale, CA 91206
Citrus Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 238A · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
This bright corner unit offers 2 spacious bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms. Charming living room with fireplace, marble floors, crown molding and recessed lights. Formal dining area for the simple joys of good friends and good food. BRAND NEW Kitchen with beautiful counters and tile floors. Balcony off of the living room offers tranquility with mountain views. Bedrooms are located downstairs for privacy. Master suite has an open and spacious walk-in closet. Fully remodeled bathroom with beautiful tile floors, mosaic style designs in the stand up shower and double sink vanity. Complex has beautifully landscaped grounds with pool, spa and clubhouse. Other features include: In unit laundry and two side by side parking spaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Piedmont Avenue have any available units?
444 Piedmont Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 Piedmont Avenue have?
Some of 444 Piedmont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Piedmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
444 Piedmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Piedmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 444 Piedmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 444 Piedmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 444 Piedmont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 444 Piedmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 Piedmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Piedmont Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 444 Piedmont Avenue has a pool.
Does 444 Piedmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 444 Piedmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Piedmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 Piedmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
