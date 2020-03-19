444 Piedmont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub

This bright corner unit offers 2 spacious bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms. Charming living room with fireplace, marble floors, crown molding and recessed lights. Formal dining area for the simple joys of good friends and good food. BRAND NEW Kitchen with beautiful counters and tile floors. Balcony off of the living room offers tranquility with mountain views. Bedrooms are located downstairs for privacy. Master suite has an open and spacious walk-in closet. Fully remodeled bathroom with beautiful tile floors, mosaic style designs in the stand up shower and double sink vanity. Complex has beautifully landscaped grounds with pool, spa and clubhouse. Other features include: In unit laundry and two side by side parking spaces