4042 Liberty Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Traditional Charm meets Modern Luxury! Located in Montrose is a fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit for Lease! Inside find a welcoming and inviting living room, just begging for company. Gorgeous flooring with baseboard moldings, smooth ceilings equipped with recessed lighting Modern Sleek kitchen under a trey ceiling features Mosaic back-splash, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and updated cabinets decked with metal handle detailing. This Condo also includes and in unit laundry area, Bathrooms with granite counter-tops and well-illuminated, spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. One of which is a Master with an en-suite bathroom. Conveniently located near the Marketplace Shopping Center, Cunningham Park, the 210 Freeways, popular dining and shopping!