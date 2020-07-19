All apartments in Glendale
4042 Liberty Avenue
4042 Liberty Avenue

4042 Liberty Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4042 Liberty Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Montrose Verdugo City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Traditional Charm meets Modern Luxury! Located in Montrose is a fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit for Lease! Inside find a welcoming and inviting living room, just begging for company. Gorgeous flooring with baseboard moldings, smooth ceilings equipped with recessed lighting Modern Sleek kitchen under a trey ceiling features Mosaic back-splash, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and updated cabinets decked with metal handle detailing. This Condo also includes and in unit laundry area, Bathrooms with granite counter-tops and well-illuminated, spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. One of which is a Master with an en-suite bathroom. Conveniently located near the Marketplace Shopping Center, Cunningham Park, the 210 Freeways, popular dining and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4042 Liberty Avenue have any available units?
4042 Liberty Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4042 Liberty Avenue have?
Some of 4042 Liberty Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4042 Liberty Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4042 Liberty Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4042 Liberty Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4042 Liberty Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4042 Liberty Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4042 Liberty Avenue offers parking.
Does 4042 Liberty Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4042 Liberty Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4042 Liberty Avenue have a pool?
No, 4042 Liberty Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4042 Liberty Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4042 Liberty Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4042 Liberty Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4042 Liberty Avenue has units with dishwashers.
