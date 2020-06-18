3816 San Augustine Drive

Amenities

Views, Views & more Views! In the very Prestigious area of Chevy Chase Canyon area in Glendale, resides a home of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & an attached 2-car garage! Completely renovated home with immaculate marble & wood flooring decked out with baseboard moldings, soaring ceilings & large windows equipped with plantation shutters, each offering a different view of the city, mountain &ocean views!! Double door entry into a foyer that paves the way into a bright & spacious living room, with a vaulted ceiling complete with a fireplace, perfect for colder evenings. Open to the family room is a Modern styled kitchen with granite counter-tops, back-splash, Stainless-Steel appliances, as well as recessed lighting. This home also features a formal dining room, well-lit bathrooms with travertine tile flooring & spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Master bedroom is an en-suite with a walk-in closet, sliding glass doors overlooking the pool & a private Luxurious bathroom offering dual vanities! Outside presents not 1 but 2 patios, one of which is a separate step down deck the ultimate entertainers' backyard with breath taking views from every angle, tons of privacy, sunset views, a custom-made BBQ area & a pool overlooking the city lights!