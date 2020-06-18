All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3816 San Augustine Drive

3816 San Augustine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3816 San Augustine Drive, Glendale, CA 91206
Chevy Chase

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Views, Views & more Views! In the very Prestigious area of Chevy Chase Canyon area in Glendale, resides a home of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & an attached 2-car garage! Completely renovated home with immaculate marble & wood flooring decked out with baseboard moldings, soaring ceilings & large windows equipped with plantation shutters, each offering a different view of the city, mountain &ocean views!! Double door entry into a foyer that paves the way into a bright & spacious living room, with a vaulted ceiling complete with a fireplace, perfect for colder evenings. Open to the family room is a Modern styled kitchen with granite counter-tops, back-splash, Stainless-Steel appliances, as well as recessed lighting. This home also features a formal dining room, well-lit bathrooms with travertine tile flooring & spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Master bedroom is an en-suite with a walk-in closet, sliding glass doors overlooking the pool & a private Luxurious bathroom offering dual vanities! Outside presents not 1 but 2 patios, one of which is a separate step down deck the ultimate entertainers' backyard with breath taking views from every angle, tons of privacy, sunset views, a custom-made BBQ area & a pool overlooking the city lights!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 San Augustine Drive have any available units?
3816 San Augustine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 San Augustine Drive have?
Some of 3816 San Augustine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 San Augustine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3816 San Augustine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 San Augustine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3816 San Augustine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3816 San Augustine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3816 San Augustine Drive does offer parking.
Does 3816 San Augustine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 San Augustine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 San Augustine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3816 San Augustine Drive has a pool.
Does 3816 San Augustine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3816 San Augustine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 San Augustine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3816 San Augustine Drive has units with dishwashers.
