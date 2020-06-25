3516 Las Palmas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Sparr Heights Lease Debut! Situated in a sought-after area in La Crescenta resides a charming home for lease. A picturesque exterior will help pave the way into a floor-plan of 1,500-SQFt of living space, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This home features gorgeous wood flooring with baseboard moldings, built-in shelving niches, Central A/C, Crown moldings and a fireplace in the living room. The bright kitchen features tile counter-top and back-splash with stainless-steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a nice sized dining area with easy patio access. Bedrooms in the home are well-illuminated with natural light and offer plenty of closet space. This home also include a fabulous Guest house/Studio complete with a 3/4 bath and a kitchen, perfect for an In-law suite, older children or for visiting guests i! Full of privacy the backyard presents the detached garage with water-free landscaping, a large patio space (open and covered) with an abundance of lush greenery, as well as colored flowers that helps the tranquility of home.