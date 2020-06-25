All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 5 2019 at 5:43 AM

3516 Las Palmas Avenue

3516 Las Palmas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3516 Las Palmas Avenue, Glendale, CA 91208
Sparr Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Sparr Heights Lease Debut! Situated in a sought-after area in La Crescenta resides a charming home for lease. A picturesque exterior will help pave the way into a floor-plan of 1,500-SQFt of living space, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This home features gorgeous wood flooring with baseboard moldings, built-in shelving niches, Central A/C, Crown moldings and a fireplace in the living room. The bright kitchen features tile counter-top and back-splash with stainless-steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a nice sized dining area with easy patio access. Bedrooms in the home are well-illuminated with natural light and offer plenty of closet space. This home also include a fabulous Guest house/Studio complete with a 3/4 bath and a kitchen, perfect for an In-law suite, older children or for visiting guests i! Full of privacy the backyard presents the detached garage with water-free landscaping, a large patio space (open and covered) with an abundance of lush greenery, as well as colored flowers that helps the tranquility of home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Las Palmas Avenue have any available units?
3516 Las Palmas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 Las Palmas Avenue have?
Some of 3516 Las Palmas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Las Palmas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Las Palmas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Las Palmas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Las Palmas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3516 Las Palmas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3516 Las Palmas Avenue offers parking.
Does 3516 Las Palmas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Las Palmas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Las Palmas Avenue have a pool?
No, 3516 Las Palmas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Las Palmas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3516 Las Palmas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Las Palmas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 Las Palmas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
