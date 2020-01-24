343 Pioneer Drive

Amenities

Experience the boutique luxury of this 17th-floor corner unit in prestigious high rise Park Towers located in the heart of Glendale. Renovated to perfection, one of the largest floor plans featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen with breakfast area, elegant living room with floor to ceiling windows, dining area, wet bar and view balcony. Private master suite with walking closet and double vanity is situated in its own wing. Separate laundry room and 2 balconies. Two assigned parking spaces. Enjoy panoramic views of San Gabriel Mountains, Downtown Glendale, and Burbank hills! Sophisticated amenities include renovated in art deco style lobby to meet a new standard of luxury living, 24 hour concierge, Gym, 2 swimming pools, saunas, 2 professional tennis courts, lush park-like landscaping, walking/jogging trail, indoor and outdoor heated spas, redwood sundecks, clubhouse with city views, gated guest parking. Enjoy bold and stylish modern living in downtown Glendale, close distance to finest hot spots, Americana, Glendale Galleria, Whole Foods Market, restaurants on Brand. Easy access to freeways.From the best food, shopping, and entertainment the city has to offer to the coolest address in downtown Glendale.