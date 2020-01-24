All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 343 Pioneer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
343 Pioneer Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

343 Pioneer Drive

343 Pioneer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Vineyard
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

343 Pioneer Drive, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
lobby
sauna
tennis court
Experience the boutique luxury of this 17th-floor corner unit in prestigious high rise Park Towers located in the heart of Glendale. Renovated to perfection, one of the largest floor plans featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen with breakfast area, elegant living room with floor to ceiling windows, dining area, wet bar and view balcony. Private master suite with walking closet and double vanity is situated in its own wing. Separate laundry room and 2 balconies. Two assigned parking spaces. Enjoy panoramic views of San Gabriel Mountains, Downtown Glendale, and Burbank hills! Sophisticated amenities include renovated in art deco style lobby to meet a new standard of luxury living, 24 hour concierge, Gym, 2 swimming pools, saunas, 2 professional tennis courts, lush park-like landscaping, walking/jogging trail, indoor and outdoor heated spas, redwood sundecks, clubhouse with city views, gated guest parking. Enjoy bold and stylish modern living in downtown Glendale, close distance to finest hot spots, Americana, Glendale Galleria, Whole Foods Market, restaurants on Brand. Easy access to freeways.From the best food, shopping, and entertainment the city has to offer to the coolest address in downtown Glendale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Pioneer Drive have any available units?
343 Pioneer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 Pioneer Drive have?
Some of 343 Pioneer Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 Pioneer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
343 Pioneer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Pioneer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 343 Pioneer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 343 Pioneer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 343 Pioneer Drive offers parking.
Does 343 Pioneer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 Pioneer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Pioneer Drive have a pool?
Yes, 343 Pioneer Drive has a pool.
Does 343 Pioneer Drive have accessible units?
No, 343 Pioneer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Pioneer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 Pioneer Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts