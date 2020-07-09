3200 Sparr Blvd

Amenities
This 2 bedroom single family home in the Montecito Park Area features:
Updated kitchen with Quartz Counter Tops, New Stove, New Dishwasher
Eat in Kitchen Area
Large Pantry
Hardwood Floors
2 Fireplaces
Formal Dining Room
Bonus Room
Large Front and Back Yard
Central Heat and Air
Near Montrose Park, Shops and Dinning
Commuter Friendly
New Stove Coming Soon
Piano not included
-Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $40 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier\'s check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms.
-Excellent Credit Required
-Renters Insurance Required
Cal DRE 00659141
This home is for rent exclusively byRossmoyne Property Management.
Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you.
Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other thanRossmoyne Property Management.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825