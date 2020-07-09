All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

3200 Sparr Blvd

3200 Sparr Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3200 Sparr Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91208
Montecito Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2f6d3c019 ----
This 2 bedroom single family home in the Montecito Park Area features:
Updated kitchen with Quartz Counter Tops, New Stove, New Dishwasher
Eat in Kitchen Area
Large Pantry
Hardwood Floors
2 Fireplaces
Formal Dining Room
Bonus Room
Large Front and Back Yard
Central Heat and Air
Near Montrose Park, Shops and Dinning
Commuter Friendly
New Stove Coming Soon
Piano not included
-Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $40 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier\'s check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms.
-Excellent Credit Required
-Renters Insurance Required
Cal DRE 00659141

This home is for rent exclusively byRossmoyne Property Management.
Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you.
Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other thanRossmoyne Property Management.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Sparr Blvd have any available units?
3200 Sparr Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 Sparr Blvd have?
Some of 3200 Sparr Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Sparr Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Sparr Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Sparr Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3200 Sparr Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3200 Sparr Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3200 Sparr Blvd offers parking.
Does 3200 Sparr Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 Sparr Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Sparr Blvd have a pool?
No, 3200 Sparr Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Sparr Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3200 Sparr Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Sparr Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 Sparr Blvd has units with dishwashers.

