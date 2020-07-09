3200 Sparr Blvd

Amenities

This 2 bedroom single family home in the Montecito Park Area features:

Updated kitchen with Quartz Counter Tops, New Stove, New Dishwasher

Eat in Kitchen Area

Large Pantry

Hardwood Floors

2 Fireplaces

Formal Dining Room

Bonus Room

Large Front and Back Yard

Central Heat and Air

Near Montrose Park, Shops and Dinning

Commuter Friendly

New Stove Coming Soon

Piano not included

