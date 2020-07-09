All apartments in Glendale
Location

318 E Mountain Street, Glendale, CA 91207
Rossmoyne

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This charming 1921 bungalow home is located down a long private driveway in the Rossmoyne district of Glendale. This very private home is full of natural light, the open floor plan features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The living room has vaulted ceilings and has been newly renovated to appeal to the taste of the most discerning tenant. Freshly painted inside and out with new wide plank flooring. The kitchen has been entirely updated with white stone counter tops, and tastefully appointed reclaimed wood tile back splash. New stainless steel appliances and ample cabinets space are a chef\'s dream. There are new lighting fixtures throughout and a laundry area just off the kitchen. The kitchen flows to the huge 20,000 sqft rear yard. Perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 E Mountain Street have any available units?
318 E Mountain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 318 E Mountain Street currently offering any rent specials?
318 E Mountain Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 E Mountain Street pet-friendly?
No, 318 E Mountain Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 318 E Mountain Street offer parking?
No, 318 E Mountain Street does not offer parking.
Does 318 E Mountain Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 E Mountain Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 E Mountain Street have a pool?
No, 318 E Mountain Street does not have a pool.
Does 318 E Mountain Street have accessible units?
No, 318 E Mountain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 318 E Mountain Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 E Mountain Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 E Mountain Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 E Mountain Street does not have units with air conditioning.

