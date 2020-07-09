318 E Mountain Street

Amenities

This charming 1921 bungalow home is located down a long private driveway in the Rossmoyne district of Glendale. This very private home is full of natural light, the open floor plan features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The living room has vaulted ceilings and has been newly renovated to appeal to the taste of the most discerning tenant. Freshly painted inside and out with new wide plank flooring. The kitchen has been entirely updated with white stone counter tops, and tastefully appointed reclaimed wood tile back splash. New stainless steel appliances and ample cabinets space are a chef\'s dream. There are new lighting fixtures throughout and a laundry area just off the kitchen. The kitchen flows to the huge 20,000 sqft rear yard. Perfect for entertaining.