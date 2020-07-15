301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to Glendale! This 2 bed 2 bath unit is available and is a very close walk to the shopping center and is a close walk to nearby schools!



This gated community is perfect for anyone looking for a safe and secure location. It comes with gated underground parking as well!



The Unit includes:

New Flooring, kitchen, paint, bathrooms

-Central A/C

-Dishwasher

-Microwave

-Stove

-In Unit Washer/Dryer



22 unit apartment building.

