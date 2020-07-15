All apartments in Glendale
301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:46 AM

301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207

301 E Fairview Ave · (818) 445-2156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 E Fairview Ave, Glendale, CA 91207
Rossmoyne

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to Glendale! This 2 bed 2 bath unit is available and is a very close walk to the shopping center and is a close walk to nearby schools!

This gated community is perfect for anyone looking for a safe and secure location. It comes with gated underground parking as well!

The Unit includes:
New Flooring, kitchen, paint, bathrooms
-Central A/C
-Dishwasher
-Microwave
-Stove
-In Unit Washer/Dryer

--
Please contact the number to take a look and you may apply at:
https://ajax.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
22 unit apartment building.
Includes underground parking, gated for secure access, elevator to all floors, and in unit washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207 have any available units?
301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207 have?
Some of 301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207 currently offering any rent specials?
301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207 pet-friendly?
No, 301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207 offer parking?
Yes, 301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207 offers parking.
Does 301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207 have a pool?
No, 301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207 does not have a pool.
Does 301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207 have accessible units?
No, 301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207 does not have accessible units.
Does 301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207 has units with dishwashers.
