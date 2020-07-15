301 E. Fairview Ave. Unit 207, Glendale, CA 91207

Amenities
Welcome to Glendale! This 2 bed 2 bath unit is available and is a very close walk to the shopping center and is a close walk to nearby schools!
This gated community is perfect for anyone looking for a safe and secure location. It comes with gated underground parking as well!
The Unit includes:
New Flooring, kitchen, paint, bathrooms
-Central A/C
-Dishwasher
-Microwave
-Stove
-In Unit Washer/Dryer
Please contact the number to take a look and you may apply at:
https://ajax.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
22 unit apartment building.
Includes underground parking, gated for secure access, elevator to all floors, and in unit washer/dryer.