2725 North VERDUGO Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Designer renovated to the highest standards. Small but bright and airy with open concept kitchen/dining/living room. Brand new double pane/energy efficient windows with 2 French doors leading to the patio/ backyard. New AC/heating system. Top of the line Samsung appliances in black stainless steel. LED lighting throughout with luxury digital dimmers. Quartz counters in concrete and Calacatta marble. German high-end HansGroche fixtures in kitchen and bathroom. Modern interior shaker style doors and wood entry door with black matte hardware. Industrial style bathroom. Mid century modern light fixtures. And much much more!