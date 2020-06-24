2725 North VERDUGO Road

2725 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA 91208 Verdugo Woodlands
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Designer renovated to the highest standards. Small but bright and airy with open concept kitchen/dining/living room. Brand new double pane/energy efficient windows with 2 French doors leading to the patio/ backyard. New AC/heating system. Top of the line Samsung appliances in black stainless steel. LED lighting throughout with luxury digital dimmers. Quartz counters in concrete and Calacatta marble. German high-end HansGroche fixtures in kitchen and bathroom. Modern interior shaker style doors and wood entry door with black matte hardware. Industrial style bathroom. Mid century modern light fixtures. And much much more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
