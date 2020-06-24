All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, CA
2725 North VERDUGO Road
Last updated April 20 2019 at 9:44 AM

2725 North VERDUGO Road

2725 N Verdugo Rd · No Longer Available
Glendale
Verdugo Woodlands
Cheap Places
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2725 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Designer renovated to the highest standards. Small but bright and airy with open concept kitchen/dining/living room. Brand new double pane/energy efficient windows with 2 French doors leading to the patio/ backyard. New AC/heating system. Top of the line Samsung appliances in black stainless steel. LED lighting throughout with luxury digital dimmers. Quartz counters in concrete and Calacatta marble. German high-end HansGroche fixtures in kitchen and bathroom. Modern interior shaker style doors and wood entry door with black matte hardware. Industrial style bathroom. Mid century modern light fixtures. And much much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 North VERDUGO Road have any available units?
2725 North VERDUGO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 North VERDUGO Road have?
Some of 2725 North VERDUGO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 North VERDUGO Road currently offering any rent specials?
2725 North VERDUGO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 North VERDUGO Road pet-friendly?
No, 2725 North VERDUGO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 2725 North VERDUGO Road offer parking?
Yes, 2725 North VERDUGO Road offers parking.
Does 2725 North VERDUGO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 North VERDUGO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 North VERDUGO Road have a pool?
No, 2725 North VERDUGO Road does not have a pool.
Does 2725 North VERDUGO Road have accessible units?
No, 2725 North VERDUGO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 North VERDUGO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 North VERDUGO Road has units with dishwashers.
