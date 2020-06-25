All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

2623 HOLLISTER TER

2623 Hollister Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2623 Hollister Terrace, Glendale, CA 91206
Glenoaks Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Glendale! - This cute home is located on a very quiet street and is a short distance to schools, parks, shops, restaurants, entertainment, freeways, hiking trails, golf courses, sports fields and more! This home features/includes:

* 3 Bedrooms
* 2 Bathrooms
* 2,006 square feet of living space
* Large lot with lush landscaping and fruit trees (7,609 sqft lot)
* Formal dining and living space
* Appliances included (refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer)
* Garage that can be utilized as a home office
* Large driveway with plenty of parking

Monthly rent: $4,595.00
Security deposit: $4,595.00 (On Approved Credit)
12 month lease

Resident responsible for all utilities (water, sewer, trash, gas & electric)

Glendale Unified School District

Pets will be considered (some breed restrictions, just call).

Call/text Omid at (310) 622-5166 to schedule a showing

(RLNE4888632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 HOLLISTER TER have any available units?
2623 HOLLISTER TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2623 HOLLISTER TER have?
Some of 2623 HOLLISTER TER's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 HOLLISTER TER currently offering any rent specials?
2623 HOLLISTER TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 HOLLISTER TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 2623 HOLLISTER TER is pet friendly.
Does 2623 HOLLISTER TER offer parking?
Yes, 2623 HOLLISTER TER offers parking.
Does 2623 HOLLISTER TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2623 HOLLISTER TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 HOLLISTER TER have a pool?
No, 2623 HOLLISTER TER does not have a pool.
Does 2623 HOLLISTER TER have accessible units?
No, 2623 HOLLISTER TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 HOLLISTER TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2623 HOLLISTER TER has units with dishwashers.
