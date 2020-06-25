2623 HOLLISTER TER

Amenities
Very Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Glendale! - This cute home is located on a very quiet street and is a short distance to schools, parks, shops, restaurants, entertainment, freeways, hiking trails, golf courses, sports fields and more! This home features/includes:
* 3 Bedrooms
* 2 Bathrooms
* 2,006 square feet of living space
* Large lot with lush landscaping and fruit trees (7,609 sqft lot)
* Formal dining and living space
* Appliances included (refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer)
* Garage that can be utilized as a home office
* Large driveway with plenty of parking
Monthly rent: $4,595.00
Security deposit: $4,595.00 (On Approved Credit)
12 month lease
Resident responsible for all utilities (water, sewer, trash, gas & electric)
Glendale Unified School District
Pets will be considered (some breed restrictions, just call).
Call/text Omid at (310) 622-5166 to schedule a showing
(RLNE4888632)