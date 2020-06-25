2623 HOLLISTER TER

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Glendale! - This cute home is located on a very quiet street and is a short distance to schools, parks, shops, restaurants, entertainment, freeways, hiking trails, golf courses, sports fields and more! This home features/includes:



* 3 Bedrooms

* 2 Bathrooms

* 2,006 square feet of living space

* Large lot with lush landscaping and fruit trees (7,609 sqft lot)

* Formal dining and living space

* Appliances included (refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer)

* Garage that can be utilized as a home office

* Large driveway with plenty of parking



Monthly rent: $4,595.00

Security deposit: $4,595.00 (On Approved Credit)

12 month lease



Resident responsible for all utilities (water, sewer, trash, gas & electric)



Glendale Unified School District



Pets will be considered (some breed restrictions, just call).



Call/text Omid at (310) 622-5166 to schedule a showing



(RLNE4888632)