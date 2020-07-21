2615 Hermosa Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

Welcome home to this GORGEOUS 3 BD 2 BA multi-level townhouse in Montrose! Park your car in the 2-car garage and walk up to your blue front door and porch area. Enter into a spacious living room with NEW carpet, wood floors, recessed lighting, stone fireplace with mantle, and lots of windows for an abundance of natural sunshine. Admire a cute multi-bulb chandelier in the dining area before drawing your attention to the fully functional kitchen. Ascend upstairs to find 3 bedrooms with high ceilings, 2 bathrooms, and a designated laundry closet. Convenient to 210 FWY, Keen Fitness, Trader Joe's, Montrose Bowl, Engleheard Canyon, Verduo Mountains Preserve, food, shopping, and more!