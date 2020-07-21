All apartments in Glendale
Last updated December 6 2019 at 2:41 AM

2615 Hermosa Avenue

2615 Hermosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2615 Hermosa Avenue, Glendale, CA 91020
Montrose Verdugo City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Welcome home to this GORGEOUS 3 BD 2 BA multi-level townhouse in Montrose! Park your car in the 2-car garage and walk up to your blue front door and porch area. Enter into a spacious living room with NEW carpet, wood floors, recessed lighting, stone fireplace with mantle, and lots of windows for an abundance of natural sunshine. Admire a cute multi-bulb chandelier in the dining area before drawing your attention to the fully functional kitchen. Ascend upstairs to find 3 bedrooms with high ceilings, 2 bathrooms, and a designated laundry closet. Convenient to 210 FWY, Keen Fitness, Trader Joe's, Montrose Bowl, Engleheard Canyon, Verduo Mountains Preserve, food, shopping, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 Hermosa Avenue have any available units?
2615 Hermosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 Hermosa Avenue have?
Some of 2615 Hermosa Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 Hermosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2615 Hermosa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 Hermosa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2615 Hermosa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 2615 Hermosa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2615 Hermosa Avenue offers parking.
Does 2615 Hermosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 Hermosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 Hermosa Avenue have a pool?
No, 2615 Hermosa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2615 Hermosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2615 Hermosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 Hermosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2615 Hermosa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
