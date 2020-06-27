All apartments in Glendale
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

2321 N Verdugo Road

2321 N Verdugo Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2321 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled and move in ready single story home for lease in one of the best areas & neighborhoods in all of Glendale | 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with approximately 1,100 SqFt of living space | Ideal floor plan to maximize the space with open kitchen featuring quartz counter tops, tile floors, stainless steel appliances including a stainless steel farmhouse sink, tile backsplash, center island with stove + range hood and breakfast bar | Laminate flooring | Recessed lights | Standing shower with glass door | Central air and heat | Side by side laundry hookups | Dual pane windows | Freshly painted interior | Tankless water heater | French doors leading to the very private backyard that is fenced in for security | Large driveway offers ample parking space | Mountain views in the distance | Close to great schools, freeway access, Montrose Village of shops, cafes and restaurants | Available for immediate lease | Welcome home to 2321 N. Verdugo Rd!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 N Verdugo Road have any available units?
2321 N Verdugo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 N Verdugo Road have?
Some of 2321 N Verdugo Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 N Verdugo Road currently offering any rent specials?
2321 N Verdugo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 N Verdugo Road pet-friendly?
No, 2321 N Verdugo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 2321 N Verdugo Road offer parking?
Yes, 2321 N Verdugo Road offers parking.
Does 2321 N Verdugo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 N Verdugo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 N Verdugo Road have a pool?
No, 2321 N Verdugo Road does not have a pool.
Does 2321 N Verdugo Road have accessible units?
No, 2321 N Verdugo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 N Verdugo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 N Verdugo Road has units with dishwashers.
