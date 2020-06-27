2321 N Verdugo Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Remodeled and move in ready single story home for lease in one of the best areas & neighborhoods in all of Glendale | 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with approximately 1,100 SqFt of living space | Ideal floor plan to maximize the space with open kitchen featuring quartz counter tops, tile floors, stainless steel appliances including a stainless steel farmhouse sink, tile backsplash, center island with stove + range hood and breakfast bar | Laminate flooring | Recessed lights | Standing shower with glass door | Central air and heat | Side by side laundry hookups | Dual pane windows | Freshly painted interior | Tankless water heater | French doors leading to the very private backyard that is fenced in for security | Large driveway offers ample parking space | Mountain views in the distance | Close to great schools, freeway access, Montrose Village of shops, cafes and restaurants | Available for immediate lease | Welcome home to 2321 N. Verdugo Rd!