222 Monterey Road

Amenities
Ultra-luxury, prestigious Monterey Island Complex is located in the heart of Glendale at the intersection of Brand and Monterey. Beautiful tree top views and views of downtown Glendale and Los Angeles are provided by the corner location of this spacious third floor unit. Window-walls of glass enhance elegant living room with fireplace and balcony. The unit features two large bedrooms including private master suite with his and her closets and large master bathroom. Impressive amenities of this secure complex include heated pool/spa, beautifully designed and landscaped terrace. High rise amenities include custom designed recreation room, gym, men & women saunas, exclusive guarded environment with 24 hour security service, gated garage with 2 assigned spaces plus a storage space. Walking distance to Glendale City center, Americana, shopping, dining and entertainment on Brand. Enjoy metropolitan lifestyle and maintenance free living.