Last updated January 7 2020

222 Monterey Road

222 Monterey Road · No Longer Available
Location

222 Monterey Road, Glendale, CA 91206
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Ultra-luxury, prestigious Monterey Island Complex is located in the heart of Glendale at the intersection of Brand and Monterey. Beautiful tree top views and views of downtown Glendale and Los Angeles are provided by the corner location of this spacious third floor unit. Window-walls of glass enhance elegant living room with fireplace and balcony. The unit features two large bedrooms including private master suite with his and her closets and large master bathroom. Impressive amenities of this secure complex include heated pool/spa, beautifully designed and landscaped terrace. High rise amenities include custom designed recreation room, gym, men & women saunas, exclusive guarded environment with 24 hour security service, gated garage with 2 assigned spaces plus a storage space. Walking distance to Glendale City center, Americana, shopping, dining and entertainment on Brand. Enjoy metropolitan lifestyle and maintenance free living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Monterey Road have any available units?
222 Monterey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Monterey Road have?
Some of 222 Monterey Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Monterey Road currently offering any rent specials?
222 Monterey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Monterey Road pet-friendly?
No, 222 Monterey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 222 Monterey Road offer parking?
Yes, 222 Monterey Road offers parking.
Does 222 Monterey Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Monterey Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Monterey Road have a pool?
Yes, 222 Monterey Road has a pool.
Does 222 Monterey Road have accessible units?
No, 222 Monterey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Monterey Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Monterey Road has units with dishwashers.

