Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

222 Monterey Rd. #703

222 Monterey Rd · No Longer Available
Location

222 Monterey Rd, Glendale, CA 91206
City Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
sauna
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with incredible views to downtown Los Angeles -
Please give Monique a call at 818-749-0419 for showing times and more information.

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with incredible views to downtown Los Angeles. Tiled entry, kitchen, & bathrooms. Stainless steel sink, dishwasher, granite counters in kitchen along with recessed lighting and crown moldings. Custom drapes throughout highlight the floor to ceiling windows. Gas fireplace in living room, master suite with walk-in closet. The unit has a balcony with panoramic views. Property includes a heated pool, spa, exercise room with sauna, community room, 24 hour security with guard in the lobby, 2 secured parking spaces, storage room, guest parking and much more. HOA requires a $300 move in and out fee is non refundable, plus $1000 check refundable after move in if there is no damage to the common area.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2047056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Monterey Rd. #703 have any available units?
222 Monterey Rd. #703 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Monterey Rd. #703 have?
Some of 222 Monterey Rd. #703's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Monterey Rd. #703 currently offering any rent specials?
222 Monterey Rd. #703 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Monterey Rd. #703 pet-friendly?
No, 222 Monterey Rd. #703 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 222 Monterey Rd. #703 offer parking?
Yes, 222 Monterey Rd. #703 offers parking.
Does 222 Monterey Rd. #703 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Monterey Rd. #703 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Monterey Rd. #703 have a pool?
Yes, 222 Monterey Rd. #703 has a pool.
Does 222 Monterey Rd. #703 have accessible units?
No, 222 Monterey Rd. #703 does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Monterey Rd. #703 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Monterey Rd. #703 has units with dishwashers.
