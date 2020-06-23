222 Monterey Rd. #703

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking hot tub lobby sauna

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with incredible views to downtown Los Angeles -

Please give Monique a call at 818-749-0419 for showing times and more information.



Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with incredible views to downtown Los Angeles. Tiled entry, kitchen, & bathrooms. Stainless steel sink, dishwasher, granite counters in kitchen along with recessed lighting and crown moldings. Custom drapes throughout highlight the floor to ceiling windows. Gas fireplace in living room, master suite with walk-in closet. The unit has a balcony with panoramic views. Property includes a heated pool, spa, exercise room with sauna, community room, 24 hour security with guard in the lobby, 2 secured parking spaces, storage room, guest parking and much more. HOA requires a $300 move in and out fee is non refundable, plus $1000 check refundable after move in if there is no damage to the common area.



To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2047056)