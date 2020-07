Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

This bright and light Chevy Chase Canyon 3 bed/2 bath home is full of charm and original accents, including hardwood floors, bay window, formal living room and formal dining room with wainscoting. Light filters throughout. The open kitchen has a breakfast bar and separate adjacent laundry room. Other amenities include an enclosed patio with wet bar that can be used as a family room, central heat and air, detached garage, and large backyard.



(RLNE5695737)