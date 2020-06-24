All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 205 West Windsor Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
205 West Windsor Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

205 West Windsor Road

205 E Windsor Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

205 E Windsor Rd, Glendale, CA 91204
Pacific-Edison

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit located on the first floor of a four-unit building. The unit features a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, new laminate wood floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, cooling & heating system, stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer hook-ups. 1 car parking space and water included. Walking distance to the Americana, Glendale Galleria Mall and minutes away from the 5 and 134 freeways.

Small pets under 30 lbs allowed with a $500 deposit plus $75 pet rent per pet.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/205-w-windsor-rd-glendale-ca-91204-usa-unit-205/911d8a9f-6125-4bfc-bc34-4e457e6d9460

(RLNE4748604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 West Windsor Road have any available units?
205 West Windsor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 West Windsor Road have?
Some of 205 West Windsor Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 West Windsor Road currently offering any rent specials?
205 West Windsor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 West Windsor Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 West Windsor Road is pet friendly.
Does 205 West Windsor Road offer parking?
Yes, 205 West Windsor Road offers parking.
Does 205 West Windsor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 West Windsor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 West Windsor Road have a pool?
No, 205 West Windsor Road does not have a pool.
Does 205 West Windsor Road have accessible units?
No, 205 West Windsor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 205 West Windsor Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 West Windsor Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts