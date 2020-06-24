205 West Windsor Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit located on the first floor of a four-unit building. The unit features a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, new laminate wood floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, cooling & heating system, stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer hook-ups. 1 car parking space and water included. Walking distance to the Americana, Glendale Galleria Mall and minutes away from the 5 and 134 freeways.



Small pets under 30 lbs allowed with a $500 deposit plus $75 pet rent per pet.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/205-w-windsor-rd-glendale-ca-91204-usa-unit-205/911d8a9f-6125-4bfc-bc34-4e457e6d9460



