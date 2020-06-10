All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 16 2019 at 7:05 AM

204 W Windsor Rd

204 E Windsor Rd · No Longer Available
Location

204 E Windsor Rd, Glendale, CA 91204
Pacific-Edison

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Relax in your home on a quiet, tree-lined street.
Entertain guests in large living space and kitchen.
2 full bathrooms convenient for getting ready in the mornings.
Walk to the Americana for shopping, movies and dining.
Central air keeps you cool and comfortable.
Pet friendly - small dogs and cats.

AMENITIES:

Parking for One Car in Garage
Water Included
Included Appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, gas range/oven
Onsite Laundry
Central Air/Heat

TO VIEW:

Fill out the REQUEST A VIEWING box at the top of the page & hit SEND for an immediate E-MAIL response.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $25 per adult credit and background check. Must have a good credit score above 700.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 W Windsor Rd have any available units?
204 W Windsor Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 W Windsor Rd have?
Some of 204 W Windsor Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 W Windsor Rd currently offering any rent specials?
204 W Windsor Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 W Windsor Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 W Windsor Rd is pet friendly.
Does 204 W Windsor Rd offer parking?
Yes, 204 W Windsor Rd offers parking.
Does 204 W Windsor Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 W Windsor Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 W Windsor Rd have a pool?
No, 204 W Windsor Rd does not have a pool.
Does 204 W Windsor Rd have accessible units?
No, 204 W Windsor Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 204 W Windsor Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 W Windsor Rd has units with dishwashers.
