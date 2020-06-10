204 W Windsor Rd

Amenities

Relax in your home on a quiet, tree-lined street.

Entertain guests in large living space and kitchen.

2 full bathrooms convenient for getting ready in the mornings.

Walk to the Americana for shopping, movies and dining.

Central air keeps you cool and comfortable.

Pet friendly - small dogs and cats.



AMENITIES:



Parking for One Car in Garage

Water Included

Included Appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, gas range/oven

Onsite Laundry

Central Air/Heat



TO VIEW:



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $25 per adult credit and background check. Must have a good credit score above 700.