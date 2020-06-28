All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1861 West MOUNTAIN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1861 West MOUNTAIN Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1861 West MOUNTAIN Street

1861 Mountain Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1861 Mountain Street, Glendale, CA 91201
El Miradero

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Step into this elegant, two-story Spanish style home built in 1926. Feel the home's impressive architectural heritage & the elegance of yesteryear. Grand entry with high ceiling & beautiful sweeping staircase leads you into the house. Formal dining room with French doors open up to a patio with lush landscaping, beautiful fountain, perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous large master bedroom with a separate sitting area with views of the hills. Total of 4 bedrooms upstairs & a study/library downstairs. Custom eat-in-kitchen with granite countertops, center island with cooktop breakfast bar & a single oven. Lots of character and style awaits you in prime North Glendale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 West MOUNTAIN Street have any available units?
1861 West MOUNTAIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1861 West MOUNTAIN Street have?
Some of 1861 West MOUNTAIN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1861 West MOUNTAIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1861 West MOUNTAIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 West MOUNTAIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 1861 West MOUNTAIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1861 West MOUNTAIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 1861 West MOUNTAIN Street offers parking.
Does 1861 West MOUNTAIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1861 West MOUNTAIN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 West MOUNTAIN Street have a pool?
No, 1861 West MOUNTAIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 1861 West MOUNTAIN Street have accessible units?
No, 1861 West MOUNTAIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 West MOUNTAIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1861 West MOUNTAIN Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts