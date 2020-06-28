1861 West MOUNTAIN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Step into this elegant, two-story Spanish style home built in 1926. Feel the home's impressive architectural heritage & the elegance of yesteryear. Grand entry with high ceiling & beautiful sweeping staircase leads you into the house. Formal dining room with French doors open up to a patio with lush landscaping, beautiful fountain, perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous large master bedroom with a separate sitting area with views of the hills. Total of 4 bedrooms upstairs & a study/library downstairs. Custom eat-in-kitchen with granite countertops, center island with cooktop breakfast bar & a single oven. Lots of character and style awaits you in prime North Glendale.