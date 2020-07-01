All apartments in Glendale
1745 Holly Drive

Location

1745 Holly Drive, Glendale, CA 91206
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome home to this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom corner unit. Great location, minutes away from schools, shopping and entertaining, hospitals and easy access to freeways. The unit has been fully painted and offers a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space, in unit washer and dryer, large bedrooms with walk in closet. Living room offers a fireplace and a private patio. The building has a pool and a spa and 2 assigned parking spots. Stop by and make it yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 Holly Drive have any available units?
1745 Holly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 Holly Drive have?
Some of 1745 Holly Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 Holly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1745 Holly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 Holly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1745 Holly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1745 Holly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1745 Holly Drive offers parking.
Does 1745 Holly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1745 Holly Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 Holly Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1745 Holly Drive has a pool.
Does 1745 Holly Drive have accessible units?
No, 1745 Holly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 Holly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 Holly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

