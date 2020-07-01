1745 Holly Drive

Amenities

Welcome home to this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom corner unit. Great location, minutes away from schools, shopping and entertaining, hospitals and easy access to freeways. The unit has been fully painted and offers a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space, in unit washer and dryer, large bedrooms with walk in closet. Living room offers a fireplace and a private patio. The building has a pool and a spa and 2 assigned parking spots. Stop by and make it yours today!