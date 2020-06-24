All apartments in Glendale
1603 Virginia Avenue
1603 Virginia Avenue

1603 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Virginia Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely updated and elegant 1923 English Tudor on one of the most prestigious streets in Glendale, this is a very rare rental opportunity! This 3 bed, 4.5 bath, 2,837 sq ft. home is situated on a spacious 1/2+ acre lot with new landscaping on both front, side and backyard. All three bedrooms are located on the main floor, each with its own bathroom. Apart from the generously sized living room is a kitchen fully equipped with brand new appliances. The living and sun rooms have a small powder bathroom for convenience. Enjoy your morning coffee in the breakfast room or sit down with your favorite book in the sun/den room. The elegant formal dining room is perfect for entertaining, surrounded with floor to ceiling windows looking out to gorgeous views of the area. On the lower level you will find a fully finished basement featuring a bonus room, full bathroom, laundry area, and extensive closet and storage space. Hardwood flooring, updated fixtures, and brand-new plumbing and wiring throughout are just a few more added touches to this fully remodeled home.

Located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Glendale and with easy access to freeways and schools, enjoy all that Glendale and the surrounding area has to offer. Just 7 miles to downtown LA and close to media/entertainment firms in the Glendale and Burbank areas as well as Griffith Park and the Los Angeles Zoo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Virginia Avenue have any available units?
1603 Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 1603 Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1603 Virginia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1603 Virginia Avenue offer parking?
No, 1603 Virginia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1603 Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1603 Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1603 Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Virginia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 Virginia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
