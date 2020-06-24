1603 Virginia Avenue

Amenities

Completely updated and elegant 1923 English Tudor on one of the most prestigious streets in Glendale, this is a very rare rental opportunity! This 3 bed, 4.5 bath, 2,837 sq ft. home is situated on a spacious 1/2+ acre lot with new landscaping on both front, side and backyard. All three bedrooms are located on the main floor, each with its own bathroom. Apart from the generously sized living room is a kitchen fully equipped with brand new appliances. The living and sun rooms have a small powder bathroom for convenience. Enjoy your morning coffee in the breakfast room or sit down with your favorite book in the sun/den room. The elegant formal dining room is perfect for entertaining, surrounded with floor to ceiling windows looking out to gorgeous views of the area. On the lower level you will find a fully finished basement featuring a bonus room, full bathroom, laundry area, and extensive closet and storage space. Hardwood flooring, updated fixtures, and brand-new plumbing and wiring throughout are just a few more added touches to this fully remodeled home.



Located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Glendale and with easy access to freeways and schools, enjoy all that Glendale and the surrounding area has to offer. Just 7 miles to downtown LA and close to media/entertainment firms in the Glendale and Burbank areas as well as Griffith Park and the Los Angeles Zoo.