Enjoy a spacious private porch with wrap-around balcony and panoramic views from this delightful 1 bedroom, 1 full bath unit. Located in highly desired Adams Hill, Glendale. There are 4 units in the complex, each with a private attached garage. Washer/Dryer facilities are on the premise. This light and bright unit has Adams Hill quaintness and charm, with convenient access to freeways, Americana, Glendale Galleria,fine restaurants, Art and more.